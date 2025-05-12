Move to iOS Not Working on Android? Here’s How To Fix It

Move to iOS has always been a convenient and secure way to migrate to the Apple ecosystem. It helps Android users transfer essentials like contacts, messages, photos, videos, mail accounts, calendars, and even WhatsApp chats. Although the process is usually smooth, bugs aren’t unheard of, especially if you’re moving large volumes of data.

When the app stalls or fails to connect, it’s easy to assume your files are gone for good. But if I had to guess, you probably didn’t lose anything. It’s often a temporary glitch, and there are several effective ways to fix it.

1. Connect to the iPhone’s Temporary Hotspot

Time needed: 3 minutes Move to iOS doesn’t use your home Wi-Fi. Instead, the iPhone creates a private network that your Android phone needs to join. If you miss this step, it won’t pair the devices, and the code will either time out or not show up at all. On your Android, open Wi-Fi settings. Look for a network starting with iOS or Apple. Enter the code shown on your iPhone to connect. Return to Move to iOS and resume the setup.

2. Turn Off Adaptive Wi-Fi or Mobile Data Switching

Android devices with adaptive Wi-Fi settings often disconnect from weak networks automatically. Since the iPhone’s temporary hotspot lacks internet access, your phone might drop it mid-transfer. This breaks the handshake between devices and stops the session.

Go to Android Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi. Look for Adaptive Connectivity or Switch to mobile data and disable it.

Stay on the iOS hotspot throughout the transfer.

3. Disable Battery Saver and Background Restrictions

Battery saver features can block apps from running in the background or using full Wi-Fi access. Since Move to iOS needs uninterrupted access to the local network and memory, this can freeze the process without warning.

Go to Android Settings > Apps > Move to iOS. Tap Battery and choose Unrestricted or No restrictions.

Make sure Battery Saver is also turned off in the general settings.

4. Reset the Transfer Session

Failed transfers leave behind cached pairing attempts. They can cause new sessions to fail at the verification code or stall indefinitely. A clean restart on both phones clears temporary data and network bindings.

Force quit Move to iOS on Android. Restart both the iPhone and Android device. Start the setup process again on the iPhone. Open Move to iOS on Android and connect with the new code.

5. Enable Airplane Mode but Keep Wi-Fi On

Some Android phones run background services over Bluetooth or cellular data, which can interfere with the transfer. Enabling Airplane Mode cuts off these distractions while still letting you connect to the iPhone’s hotspot manually.

Turn on Airplane Mode on your Android.

Manually enable Wi-Fi again. Connect to the iPhone’s iOS network. Start the transfer process once connected.

Move to iOS stores temporary data that may get corrupted after failed attempts. Clearing the cache gives the app a clean state, and updating ensures compatibility with your phone’s latest Android version.

Open the Play Store and check for app updates. Then go to Settings > Apps > Move to iOS > Storage. Tap Clear Cache. Reopen the app and begin the transfer again.

Should issues persist, call Apple Support. While they can’t help you navigate your Android device, they’ll assist with anything related to their products and services. That said, you could also brush up on the basics of using Move to iOS.