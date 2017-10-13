7 Ways to Watch Your Movies Anywhere Collection

Movies Anywhere is unifying our digital movie purchases from iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, and Vudu. Read on to see a few ways you can watch your newly combined movie library.

Movies Anywhere is Disney’s new service that replaces Disney Movies Anywhere. It lets you see all the movies you purchases from several services in a single interface, and you aren’t limited to a lone proprietary viewing app.

As Bryan Chaffin noted, setting up your Movies Anywhere account is easy and your videos from Disney Movies Anywhere will transfer over. You get five free movies once you link up two or more of your other services, too. I added iTunes and Amazon Video to my account and instantly saw all the movies I purchased from both, along with the promised free flicks.

Movies Anywhere viewing options are pretty flexible. Odds are one of these options will work great for you.

Movies Anywhere on iPhone or iPad

You have a few options for watching your conglomerate movie library on your iPhone or iPad. You can stick with Apple’s own offerings or head over to the App Store for other options.

There is, however, an issue where some of the free movies you get when linking accounts to Movies Anywhere don’t appear. I can’t see Jason Bourne, for example, but it shows in every other compatible app.

iOS TV App First up is Apple’s own TV app, included with iOS 10 and iOS 11. You can see your collection by selecting the Library tab, then tapping Movies.

Amazon Prime Video All of the movies I purchased on iTunes and Amazon Prime show up and play without any problems in the Amazon Prime Video app, and all five of the free movies Movies Anywhere gave me are there, too.

Amazon Prime Video is a free download for the iPhone and iPad.

Google Play Movies & TV The Google Play Movies & TV app shows and plays your combined movie library, no problem. I haven’t ever bought a movie from Google Play, yet it still shows all of my Amazon Prime and iTunes purchases. It’s weird on some level to see all of these services blended together in a single window.

Google Play Movies & TV is a free download for iPhone and iPad.

Movies Anywhere The Movies Anywhere service has its own app, too, which isn’t any surprise. Getting up and running was as simple as installing the app and logging into my account. After that it was movie watching time.

Like all the other movie streaming service apps, Movies Anywhere is a free App Store download for iPhone and iPad.

Movies Anywhere on Apple TV

You can AirPlay movies to your Apple TV, but that feels a little clunky when you don’t need to. Here are a couple options for watching on your fourth or fifth generation Apple TV.

TV app The TV app is already on your Apple TV, and Apple really wants you to use it for everything. It’s even set to launch automatically when you clock the TV button on your Siri remote. This is the easiest way to watch your movies because you don’t have to search the App Store to find it.

Movies Anywhere The Movies Anywhere app has a simple interface so it takes only a couple clicks to watch your favorite movies. You’ll have to search the App Store from the Apple TV interface to find and install it, and then use a device with a Web browser—like your iPhone or Mac—to go to a special URL where you enter an activation code.

The Movies Anywhere app is free to download from the App Store. Just remember to search for it in the App Store app on your Apple TV.

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

The easiest way to watch your movies—whether they come from Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, or Vudu—on your Fire TV device (like a Fire TV Stick or Fire TV 4K)is through the built-in Amazon Video app. Select the Library tab and you’ll see everything, including the movies that may not appear on your iOS devices.