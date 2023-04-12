New iOS 16.4 Emojis and Their Meaning

Apple released iOS 16.4 on March 27, 2023. The update brought in several changes, like enabling push notifications for web apps, improvements to the UI and UX of Apple Podcast and Apple Music, voice isolation for cellular calls, and more. However, the most awaited change brought by iOS 16.4 for many was the addition of 21 new emojis.

These emojis were introduced back in September 2022 with Unicode 15.0. For those unaware, the Unicode Consortium consists of several big tech companies like Apple, Google, Meta, etc. All the members of this group agree to comply with some standards and rules that in turn ensure uniformity. Now that the 21 new emojis have finally made their way to iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, and macOS 13.3, let’s have a look at them and get to know their meanings.

Actions

Shaking Face

Rightwards Pushing Hand

Leftwards Pushing Hand

Shaking Face is the name of the new expression emoji. You could use this emoji to express shock as a replacement for the shocked emoji. Or you could use it to convey what it feels like to pass through several road rumblers or an earthquake. I’ve recently started using it and I feel it’s taking a permanent spot in my recently used emojis tab.

Rightwards Pushing Hand and Leftwards Pushing Hand are the two other action emojis. Both of these are available in six color variations (skin tones). People often use the Person with Folded Hands emoji as a high-five emoji. The Rightwards Pushing Hand and Leftwards Pushing Hand are the perfect replacements for this and we can finally use these to high-five our friends.

Animals and Nature

Moose

Donkey

Goose

Wing

Black Bird

Jellyfish

Hyacinth

Ginger root

Pea Pod

There are nine new emojis in the Animals and Nature section of iOS 16.4. There’s a Moose emoji, which I suppose hunters could use instead of hunting real animals and making trophies out of them. Then there’s a Donkey emoji that you could send to friends who don’t get your jokes. Also, the Goose emoji looks quite cute. And, the Wings emoji will often come in handy while using the “Did it hurt when you fell from heaven, because you’re an angel,” pickup line. And I’m not sure if the Black Bird emoji is a crow or a mynah.

Since the Jellyfish is an invertebrate, you could use the emoji as slang for spineless people. The Hyacinth emoji is a flower, and I’m not going to give you any ideas on how to use it. Apart from that, there’s a Ginger Root emoji and a Pea Pod emoji, which you could use as a synonym for the “two peas in a pod” idiom.

Objects

Gray Heart

Light Blue Heart

Pink Heart

Folding Hand Fan

Maracas

Flute

Hair Pick

Khanda

Wireless

Yes, the most demanded and awaited Pink Heart emoji has made its way to iOS with the iOS 16.4 update. The Pink Heart emoji is often used as an expression of sincere and unromantic love. The Gray Heart represents sympathetic love while the Light Blue Heart represents trust, loyalty, or friendship. Or, maybe you’ve just been friend-zoned by your crush.

Moving on, the Folding Hand Fan emoji can be used as a reference to someone who is a fan of an artist or an influential person or you just want someone to get you a pretty hand fan from Japan. The Maracas emojis can be used to depict dance and while the and the Flute emoji could be used for music.

The Hair Pick emoji is more nuanced than it looks. According to Unicode, “Hair-picks are not just emblematic of grooming; they are also a sign of solidarity for equality, and a cultural statement. In English, ‘combing’ can also mean ‘looking’ for something.”

The Khanda emoji is a cultural symbol that is exclusive to the Sikhism religion. Lastly, the Wireless emoji is just a Wi-Fi symbol.

Which Is Your Favorite New Emoji?

I’m sure you already have your eyes on some emoji from this list, and you’re going to use them often. Also, if you can’t find these new emojis on your iPhone’s keyboard, make sure your iPhone is updated to iOS 16.4 or later. Do let us know which is your favorite emoji in the comments below.