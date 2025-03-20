New iOS Shortcut Lets You Instantly Check App Availability by Country

Checking if an app is available in your region should be simple, right? Surprisingly, that’s not always the case. You might end up searching Google, digging through the developer’s website, or jumping through other hoops just to find an answer.

Thank God that you can now skip all this hassle with a handy shortcut. Recently, a Reddit user, A_funny_user_name shared a new iOS shortcut that offers a fast and easy way to identify countries where an app is and is not available.

To make sure you always have the latest version, the user hosted the shortcut on Routine Hub, which handles version control. This means any improvements, bug fixes, or updates are automatically reflected, and you’ll be notified to update the shortcut the next time you run it.

You don’t need a Routine Hub account, here’s the direct link to get the shortcut on your iPhone:

It’s super easy to set up and use this shortcut. You can find step-by-step instructions below.

How To Use This iOS Shortcut

Visit this link and tap Get Shortcut. On the next screen that appears, tap Open.

Next, tap Add Shortcut and it will be added to your library. Once added, tap on App Info & Availability.

When prompted, tap Allow so the shortcut can connect to the Routine hub. Tap Allow again so the shortcut can display notifications on your device.

There are four ways to check app availability: URL, App ID, Installed App, and Search App Store. Choose the option. I’ve selected “Search App Store”.

It will ask a few questions like the name of the app and where you would like to search. If you wish to know app availability in a particular region, tap Region. For a complete list of countries the app is and isn’t available, choose Global Search.

It will take some time and show the necessary information.



In my testing, the shortcut provides clear and concise results, but it takes some time, especially on global searches. That said, it’s a super-useful method, especially if you have multiple app store accounts.