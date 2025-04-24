How to Offload Unused Apps on iPhone and iPad

We all have apps we rarely use—sometimes we forget they’re even there. While that’s not always a problem, over time these apps can take up a surprising amount of storage. Thankfully, iOS and iPadOS let you offload unused apps, freeing up space without deleting your data. Here’s how to use the feature and make room for what really matters.

What is Offloading and How Does it Help?

Offloading is a handy feature that helps you manage your iPhone or iPad storage more efficiently. Unlike deleting an app, which wipes everything, offloading an app only removes the app while your data and custom settings are retained. This means that you can reinstall the app later and pick up right where you left off. It’s quite useful for managing apps or games that are large in size but aren’t used frequently.

Once you offload an app from your iPhone or iPad, you’ll still be able to locate it on your Home Screen and inside the App Library. However, you will notice that there’s a tiny cloud icon beside the app’s name. Whenever you need to use any app again, you can quickly reinstall it by tapping its icon.

NOTE While offloading apps can be useful to reclaim storage on your iPhone or iPad, you may end up losing access to apps you’ve previously bought if they’re delisted or banned from the App Store.

How to Offload Apps on iPhone and iPad

Time needed: 1 minute Unlike deleting apps, you can’t offload apps from the Home Screen. Instead, you’ll need to go to storage settings and select an unused app to access the option to offload it. Here’s a step-by-step guide: Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Navigate to General > iPhone/iPad Storage.

Select any unused app and tap Offload App.

Tap Offload App again to confirm the action. Check if there’s a cloud icon next to the app.



How to Offload Unused Apps Automatically

If you find managing apps manually tiresome, there’s an option that allows you to automatically offload the apps that you don’t use frequently. Here’s where you’ll find it:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap Apps.



Now, tap App Store and toggle on Offload Unused Apps.





Whether you do it manually or automatically, offloading apps can be a quick way to free up storage on your Apple devices. If you have more queries about offloading apps, feel free to drop a comment below.