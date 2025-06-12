How to Open and Use Incognito Mode on Mac: Safari & Chrome

Opening incognito mode on your Mac is super easy. Simply go to the File menu and select New Private Window in Safari or New Incognito Window in Google Chrome. Using this mode allows you to browse more privately as the browser won’t save your history, search data, or cookies once you close the window. This makes it ideal for searching sensitive topics or temporary logins to websites.

However, keep in mind that Incognito mode does not hide your online presence from your network, your ISP, or the websites you visit. For instance, your downloads and bookmarks will still be visible, and websites can still track your IP address. An alternative is to use privacy-focused browsers.

How Do I Use Private Browsing in Safari on Mac?

1. Open Safari and click the File menu.

2. Select New Private Window or use the keyboard shortcut Shift+Command+N.

3. A private window will open. Continue browsing as usual. Once done, close the window by clicking the red icon at the top left.

How Do I Open Incognito Mode in Chrome on Mac?

Most Mac browsers have a private mode. On Chrome, it’s called Incognito Mode.

1. Open Chrome and click the File Menu. Or, click the 3-dot menu at the top right corner.

2. Click Open New Incognito Window. Alternatively, you can also use the keyboard shortcut Command+Shift+N

3. You will see an Incognito window that appears dark by default to set it apart from a regular browsing window. To exit Incognito Mode, close the window by clicking the red icon at the top left.

As you can see in the screenshot above, you have the option to block cookies in Incognito Mode by turning on the toggle. However, this might interfere with the performance of some websites.

If you’ve got any further questions about using Incognito Mode on Mac, let me know in the comments below, and I’ll be happy to help.