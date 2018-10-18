iOS: How to Use Pages as a Teleprompter for Presentations

Pages for iOS has a mode that lets you turn it into a teleprompter for presentations. It’s called Presenter Mode, and here’s how to turn it on.

Presenter Mode

If you’re using Pages when you’re doing a presentation or speech, Presenter Mode will make the text automatically scroll like a teleprompter. The words appear in a big font against a dark background without images or other media, so they will be easy to read.

Open your Pages document. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner, then tap Presenter Mode . Do one of the following: Swipe up to scroll manually, or tap Aa then turn on Auto Scroll. Drag the slider to adjust the scrolling speed. Tap the document to start scrolling, and tap it again to pause. Tap Aa to change the display settings like background color, font size, and line spacing. To return to your document, tap Done .

You can also Presenter Mode on the iPhone too, by following the same instructions.

