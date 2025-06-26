How to Play Fortnite on Mac

Fortnite isn’t available on the Mac App Store, and the Epic Games Store carries an outdated version that lacks the latest features. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy Fortnite on your Apple machines. The easiest and most reliable way to play Fortnite on a Mac is through cloud gaming, such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna. We’ve explained all the methods below.

1. Using Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming is Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, and it lets you play Fortnite on a Mac without any subscription. Just log in, stream the game in your browser, and you’re in. While the graphics may not match local gameplay, you’ll get full access to the latest version of Fortnite. It’s worth knowing that you can only play Fortnite with a controller because it doesn’t support a keyboard/mouse.

Time needed: 5 minutes To start playing, follow these steps: Open a Chromium-based browser like Chrome or Edge, and visit the Fortnite page on Xbox Cloud Gaming. Sign in with a free Xbox/Microsoft account. Search for Fortnite. Click on the green Play button, and it will launch in your browser. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

2. Using Nvidia GeForce Now

The second cloud option is NVIDIA GeForce Now, known for its flexible streaming quality and performance. It offers everything from a free tier (great for Fortnite) to high-end paid plans with better graphics and priority access. It lets you play Fortnite on your Mac in two ways: directly in your browser or through the GeForce Now app.

The first step is to open a GeForce Now account. If you haven’t done so already, go to https://www.geforcenow.com and hit the Join Now button.

Now, choose your membership level. You can also go for the free plan if you prefer. Once you’re set up, you have two ways to play: either log in through your browser or download and install the GeForce Now app on your Mac. Whichever you choose, you have to link your Epic Games account in the settings before launching Fortnite. Finally, go to the main page, search for Fortnite, and click Play.

3. Using Amazon Luna

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you already get free access to Amazon Luna, the in-house cloud gaming platform. You just have to launch Luna in your browser and play Fortnite right away. Unlike Xbox Cloud Gaming, Luna supports keyboard and mouse, making it a great option for Mac users. If you don’t have Prime, you can still subscribe to Luna separately.

Visit the official Amazon Lune website. Sign in with your Amazon Prime account.

Search for Fortnite and click on the Play Now button. Sign in to Epic Games and follow the on-screen instructions. This will link your Luna and Epic Games accounts. Click the Play Now button again to load up Fortnite directly in the browser.

Those were the 3 easy and safe methods to play Fortnite on any Mac.

