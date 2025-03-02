How to Fix iOS 18 Privacy & Security Settings Freezing Issue

The Privacy & Security section in the Settings app is where you manage everything from app permissions to Face ID settings. It’s a crucial part of your iPhone, so what happens when you can’t access it? A recent iOS update bug might lock you out of this section—the menu will just freeze and lag.

Thankfully, the issue is likely linked to text size settings, not hardware failure. You can easily troubleshoot it yourself. Here’s what to do.

What to Do if iOS 18 Privacy & Security Settings Freeze

1. Change Text Size

Time needed: 1 minute This change forces the system to refresh UI elements, which can unfreeze stuck menus. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness. Tap Text Size, and slightly increase or decrease the slider.

2. Set System Language to English

When you set your device to another language, certain system processes may act up and cause the Settings page to stop responding. By changing the language back to English, you allow iOS to reset its configuration, potentially eliminating conflicts.

Go to Settings > General.

Tap Language & Region.

Check language under the Preferred Languages section. Drag English (US) to the top of the list.



Apple frequently releases updates to fix bugs. If your iPhone is running an early version of iOS 18, updating may resolve the issue.

Open the Settings app and tap General.

Tap Software Update. If an update is available, tap Update Now.



4. Check for Conflicting Apps

Some third-party security or VPN apps might interfere with system settings. Try closing the app before you open the Settings app.

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to bring up the App Carousel. Swipe up on the suspected app to close it.



If that doesn’t work, try uninstalling the app altogether:

Touch and hold the app icon on the Home Screen to uninstall it. From the Quick Actions menu, select Remove App.

Tap Delete App to confirm.

5. Free Up Storage

Low storage can cause iOS to lag or freeze.

Go to Settings > General.

Tap iPhone Storage.

At the top, you’ll see a bar showing how much of your storage is available.

If storage is nearly full, follow the recommendations to free up space by deleting photos, videos, documents, or unused apps.

6. Reset Location & Privacy Settings

If the freeze persists, resetting only the Privacy & Security settings can help.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset > Reset Location & Privacy.

Enter your password when prompted.

7. Perform a Factory Reset

If nothing else works, a factory reset can restore normal functionality.