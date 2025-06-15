Quick Methods to Take a Screenshot on Mac: Full Screen, Window, or Selection (2025)

Need to take a quick screenshot on your Mac? Whether you’re capturing the entire screen, a single window, or just a small section, macOS makes it easy with built-in shortcuts. Just press Command (⌘) + Shift + 3 for the full screen or Command (⌘) + Shift + 4 to capture a portion. You can also open the Screenshot Toolbar for more options. Here’s a closer look at how they work.

How to Take a Screenshot on a Mac Keyboard

Mac users have several handy keyboard shortcuts for taking screenshots. Here are the most common methods:

1. Capture the Entire Screen

Shortcut: Command (⌘) + Shift + 3

This will take a screenshot of your entire screen and save it to your desktop by default.

2. Capture a Selected Portion

Shortcut: Command (⌘) + Shift + 4

This turns your cursor into a crosshair so you can click and drag to select a specific area to capture. It’s the most versatile way to take a screenshot on Mac.

3. Capture a Specific Window

Shortcut: Command (⌘) + Shift + 4 , then press Spacebar

After pressing the shortcut, hit the spacebar and click on the window you want to screenshot. A shadowed image of the window will be saved.

4. Open the Screenshot Toolbar

Shortcut: Command (⌘) + Shift + 5

This brings up a toolbar with options to capture the entire screen, a window, or a selected portion. You can also record your screen from here.

5. Capture the Touch Bar (for Touch Bar Macs only)

Shortcut: Command (⌘) + Shift + 6

If your Mac has a Touch Bar, this shortcut will take a screenshot of its contents.

How to Take a Screenshot on Mac with Windows Keyboard

If you’re using a Windows keyboard on your Mac (common with Mac Minis or external keyboards), the key names are different, but the functionality remains the same. Here’s how to adapt:

1. Command = Windows Key | Option = Alt Key

Keep this mapping in mind:

Command (⌘) → Windows key

→ Option (⌥) → Alt key

2. Screenshot Shortcuts Using Windows Keyboard

Entire Screen : Windows + Shift + 3

: Selected Area : Windows + Shift + 4

: Screenshot Toolbar : Windows + Shift + 5

: Window Screenshot: Windows + Shift + 4 , then Spacebar

These shortcuts work the same way as on a native Mac keyboard, and your screenshots will be saved to the desktop by default unless otherwise configured.



Command + Shift + 5 has a Record button, but if you want to take longer or higher quality clips, I suggest using a third-party Screen Recording app. You’ve got several free options!