How to Avoid the “You Requested Your Purchase Details” Scam

If you’ve received an email claiming “You requested your purchase details,” you’re not alone. Many Apple users have reported this suspicious message, which appears to come from a legitimate Apple address and references American Express activity. While it may look authentic, this email is part of a broader phishing scheme designed to exploit your trust and prompt you into taking unsafe actions. Understanding how this scam works (and how to respond) can help you protect your personal and financial information.

What is the “You Requested Your Purchase Details” Scam?

This scam email typically arrives from [email protected] and includes a message stating that someone viewed your Apple purchase details using an American Express account. It urges you to contact American Express if the activity was unauthorized. However, many recipients confirm they never made such a request and found no unusual activity on their accounts.

The message mimics Apple’s tone and formatting, making it difficult to distinguish from legitimate communication. According to reports on Apple’s official forums, this email is likely a phishing attempt aimed at harvesting personal data or redirecting users to fraudulent websites.

How to Spot the Scam

Phishing emails rely on urgency and brand familiarity to trick recipients. This scam uses Apple and American Express to create a false sense of legitimacy. Here are key signs to watch for:

Check the sender’s address

Even if the email appears to come from Apple, spoofing is common. Always inspect the full sender address and compare it with previous legitimate Apple emails. If anything looks off, do not engage.

Look for generic language

Scam messages often use vague phrases like “your purchase details” without specifying what was purchased. Legitimate companies typically include transaction details or reference numbers.

Hover over any links to preview the destination URL. If the link does not point to an official Apple or American Express domain, it’s likely malicious. Avoid clicking and report the email instead.

How to Protect Yourself

Being proactive is the best defense against phishing scams. Here are practical steps to safeguard your accounts and personal data:

Enable two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds an extra layer of security to your Apple and financial accounts. Even if someone obtains your login credentials, they cannot access your account without the second verification step.

Use official support channels

Never use the contact information provided in suspicious emails. Instead, visit the official Apple or American Express website to verify your account status and report any concerns.

Stay informed about scam tactics

Scammers constantly evolve their methods. Learn how scammers trick you into receiving phishing text and recognize Apple approval notice scams. Staying updated helps you identify threats before they escalate.

FAQ

Is this email from Apple? No. Despite appearing legitimate, the email is not from Apple and should be treated as suspicious. Should I contact American Express? Only if you see unauthorized activity on your account. Use the official American Express website or app to verify. Can I block these emails? You can set up filters, but it is better to report them as phishing to your email provider. What if I clicked the link? Immediately change your Apple ID and financial account passwords. Monitor your accounts for unusual activity.

Stay Ahead of Digital Threats

The “You requested your purchase details” email is a deceptive phishing attempt that preys on user trust. By learning how to identify and avoid such scams, you can protect your personal and financial information. For additional help, use this Google tool that allows you to spot online scams and protect yourself from an iMessage scam before it reaches your inbox.