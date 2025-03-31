The iPhone 16 Pro boasts a very capable camera system with performance comparable to that of high-end cinema cameras. While that’s great, Apple no longer offers an option to change the aspect ratio for videos. This can be pretty limiting if you prefer the 4:3 look over the more conventional 16:9 widescreen look. Luckily, there are still ways to record 4:3 videos on iPhone 16 Pro, and this guide will show you how.
How to Record 4:3 Videos on iPhone 16 Pro
1. Record 4:3 videos Using QuickTake
Time needed: 2 minutes
While iPhone doesn’t offer any option to change aspect ratios in video mode, there’s a workaround to circumnavigate this restriction. You can easily record 4:3 or even 1:1 videos using QuickTake. However, you must remember that videos taken using QuickTake won’t support HDR and will be locked at 30fps.
- Locate and open the Camera app on your iPhone.
- Tap the arrow located near the Notch or Dynamic Island.
- Select the fifth option from the left and tap the option for 4:3.
- Then, press and hold the camera shutter to start recording a video.
- Swipe right if you want to continue recording even after you lift your finger.
2. Record 4:3 Videos Using Clips or Filmic Pro
If you want to record 4:3 videos on iPhones but don’t mind giving up advanced camera features, Apple’s free Clips app can be a great solution. However, if you need something powerful, you’d be better off with a third-party camera app like Filmic Pro. The app’s only drawback is that it locks the option to change the aspect ratio behind a paywall with seven days of free trial and an annual subscription starting at $39.99.