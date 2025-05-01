How to Record and Mix Multiple Layers in Voice Memos on iPhone

On iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, you can now record a second audio layer (like vocals, narration, or another instrument) over an existing Voice Memo without using headphones. Your iPhone plays the original recording through the speakers while capturing your new audio clearly.

Whether you’re adding harmony, commentary, or minor creative touches, layering helps you build richer recordings with ease. Once done, you can edit, adjust, or export your tracks to apps like Logic Pro for advanced mixing. It’s like carrying a mini studio in your pocket.

What You Need to Mix Multiple Layers in Voice Memos

You need an iPhone 16 Pro or Pro Max running iOS 18.2 or later. Only these two models support recording layered audio on Voice Memos. However, any device running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS Sequoia 15.2 (or later) can play layered recordings.

How To Add a Second Layer on Voice Recordings

Time needed: 1 minute Open the Voice Memos app. Select an existing recording from the list. Tap the waveform icon to open the editor. You can also tap the three-dot (More) button > Edit Recording. In the editor, tap the + button at the bottom right. Choose the track to record: Layer 1 is your original, Layer 2 is the new one. Leave it set to Layer 2. Tap the red Record button.

Your original audio will play through the iPhone speakers as you record the second layer using the iPhone’s studio-quality microphone. Thanks to the A18 Pro chip, your phone isolates your new vocals from the background track using real-time processing and machine learning.

You can pause the recording, move the play head, and resume at any point. When finished, tap Done > Save Recording (adds a layer to the existing file) or Save as New Recording (creates a duplicate). Layered recordings appear in your list with a dual-layer icon (two overlapping tiles). Single-track files show a speech bubble or no icon.

How to Mix the Layers

Select the layered recording. Tap the waveform icon to open the editor.

Tap the Playback Settings icon (three horizontal sliders, top left). Use the Layer Mix slider to adjust how much of each track you hear. You can also adjust playback speed, enable Skip Silence, and apply Enhance Recording.

How to Separate Layers

If you want to work with each layer separately:

Select the layered recording. Tap the More (three-dot) button.

Choose Separate Layers. Tap Done.

The layers now appear as individual .m4a files in the “All Recordings” list. The original layered .qta file remains unchanged.

Extra Stereo Recording Tips

If you want stereo quality on the first layer:

Go to Settings > Apps.

Tap Voice Memos and enable the Stereo Recording toggle.



Only the first layer supports stereo. The second will be recorded in mono.

How to Export to Logic Pro

To take your project further:

Make sure Voice Memos is enabled in iCloud Settings. On your iPad or Mac, access the synced recording. Export the layered .qta file to Files. Open Logic Pro 11.1 (Mac) or 2.1 (iPad).

Logic Pro automatically imports the two layers as separate tracks.