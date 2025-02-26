How To Remove the Hidden Folder in the App Library

Some people treat their iPhone like it has nuclear launch codes. They go to lengths to wipe conversations, clear the Recently Deleted folder, and now, thanks to iOS 18, lock apps behind Face ID. Privacy features like these are honestly useful. However, not everyone wants to feel like their smartphone is on lockdown. Maybe you don’t care about hiding apps, or maybe you just don’t like how the Hidden folder clutters your App Library.

Either way, it’s good to know how you can work around this new feature.

Can You Remove the Hidden Folder in the App Library?

The short answer is no. As of writing, you can only work around this limitation by following these steps:

NOTE Don’t waste your time turning off and resetting your passcode. Even if both your passcode and Face ID are disabled, you’ll still see the Hidden folder. The only difference is that you can’t actually hide apps.

1. Unhide All Apps

Time needed: 3 minutes Your best bet is to make it look less suspicious by unhiding all your apps. That way, Face ID won’t reveal anything even when accessed. It’s not the same as deletion, but at least your conscience is clear that nothing appears when the folder opens. Open the App Library and locate the Hidden folder. Tap the folder and authenticate using Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode. Press and hold any app inside the folder. Tap Don’t Require Face ID (or the equivalent option for Passcode). Repeat for all apps inside the folder.

2. Downgrade to iOS 17

If you’re really desperate, you can try downgrading to an iOS version that doesn’t support this feature. Although unofficial, you can manually download and install the IPSW file of iOS 17 as long as it’s still signed. Just keep in mind that backups made on iOS 18 cannot be restored anymore. You’ll either have to use an older backup or set up your device as new.

Visit IPSW Downloads and get the latest signed iOS 17 version for your iPhone model. For Face ID models: pres Volume Up, then Volume Down, then hold the Side button until the recovery screen appears. For iPhone 7/7 Plus: Hold the Volume Down and Power buttons together until the recovery screen appears.

For iPhone 6s or earlier: Hold the Home and Power buttons until the recovery screen appears. Open Finder (on macOS) or iTunes (on Windows). In Finder or iTunes, select your device. On macOS, hold Option (on Windows, hold Shift) and click Restore iPhone.

Select the downloaded iOS 17 IPSW file and confirm. Your iPhone will restart with iOS 17 installed. Follow the setup prompts. If you have an iOS 17 backup, restore it; otherwise, set up as new.

3. Submit Feedback to Apple

Otherwise, the only option left is to wait for Apple to make the Hidden Folder optional. It’s a fairly new feature, so we can anticipate some changes. You can do your part by sharing your thoughts on the Apple Feedback page—repeat comments are more visible.

Is deleting the Hidden Folder worth the hassle? In my opinion, no. For the most part, no one goes through my smartphone, and even if someone did, they wouldn’t scroll all the way down on the App Library. I feel that’s just snooping.

That said, I also don’t think a visible Hidden Folder is a smart idea. At this point, it’s less about privacy and more about making certain apps harder to access. Apple really needs to rethink this.