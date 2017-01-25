Report Problem iTunes Purchases through Apple’s Website

Apple has a support website where customers can easily report a problem with purchases, whether it’s from iTunes, the iOS App Store or the Mac App Store. If you or a family member accidentally bought something within the past 90 days, you may be eligible for a refund.

Our own Adam Christianson said that one of his MacCast listeners was able to get a refund for a mistaken purchase using this form. Here’s how you use it.

Report A Purchase

Go to reportaproblem.apple.com. Enter the Apple ID and password that you used to buy the item, then choose Sign In. Choose Report a Problem next to the item that you need help with. Choose your problem from the menu. Follow the onscreen steps. You might need to send in more information, contact the app developer, or download the item again.

If you use Family Sharing and have a problem with a shared item, ask the family member who made the purchase to visit the website. This seems like a handy tool for parents if your child bought an app or In-App purchase without your knowledge.

Aside from seeing a history of everything you’ve ever bought in iTunes or the App Store, you can also download receipts of your purchases. Great for those that keep budgets, you can quickly see the amount of each purchase.