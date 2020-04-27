Here’s How to Reset Your Apple ID

You can reset your Apple ID password in case you forgot it, or if you’re experiencing other issues with it. Here’s how.

Reset Your Apple ID

Using Your Own iPhone or iPad

Open Settings . Tap your name at the top, then go to Password & Security > Change Password . You’ll be asked to enter your device passcode if you’re signed into iCloud. Follow the instructions provided by Apple.

Using Your Own Mac

Open System Preferences . If you have macOS Catalina, click on Apple ID > Password & Security . On macOS Mojave, High Sierra, or Sierra, click iCloud > Account Details . Click Forgot Apple ID or Password , then click Change Password . If you’re signed into iCloud you’ll be asked to enter your Mac password. Follow the instructions provided by Apple.

Other options you can use to reset your Apple ID include a trusted phone number or trusted email, as well as a recovery key if you have enabled two-factor authentication on your Apple ID.

Other Options

If you don’t have access to any of your devices (or you don’t have other Apple devices), you can use the Apple Support app or Find My app on another Apple device.

Apple Support

Tap Get Support at the bottom. Tap Apple ID at the bottom. Tap Forgot Apple ID password , tap Get Started , then select A different Apple ID . Enter your Apple ID email, then tap Next to follow the onscreen instructions.

