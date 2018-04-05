macOS: How to Reset Mac SMC and NVRAM, and Why You Would Need To

The System Management Controller, controls many low-level functions on your Intle-based Mac. But there are certain times where you may need to reset it. Here is how to reset Mac SMC, and the warning signs to look out for to find out if you need to.

What the SMC Does

Responding to power button presses

Responding to the display lid opening and closing on MacBooks

Battery management

Thermal management

Sudden Motion Sensor (SMS)

Ambient light sensing

Keyboard backlighting

Status indicator light (SIL) management

Battery status indicator lights

Choosing an external video source for some iMac displays

SMC Warning Signs

If you run into any of these issues, that may be a sign that your SMC needs to be reset:

The keyboard backlight doesn’t work right, or at all

The battery or status lights aren’t working right

Your Mac doesn’t turn on when you open the lid

The power adapter light doesn’t work right, or doesn’t reflect what it’s doing (green for charged, orange for charging)

The fan runs at high speed, even if you aren’t doing CPU-intensive stuff

The trackpad doesn’t work

Your Mac won’t connect to Wi-Fi

Your Mac runs slowly, even if you aren’t doing CPU-intensive stuff

Your Mac shuts down slowly

Page 2: Resetting the SMC