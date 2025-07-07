How to Restore an iPad to Factory Settings: Step-by-Step Guide for Every Scenario

Restoring an iPad to factory settings is actually quite easy! Whether you’re preparing to sell your iPad, fixing persistent software issues, or simply starting fresh, in this guide, I will walk you through every possible scenario: from using Settings to restoring with a computer, even if you’ve forgotten your passcode.

Why and When Should You Restore Your iPad?

There are several reasons to reset your iPad to factory settings:

You’re giving away or selling your device

The iPad is slow or behaving erratically

You’ve forgotten the passcode

You’re locked out due to failed attempts

You want a fresh start

A factory reset wipes everything and returns your device to a clean slate.

What Happens When You Restore Your iPad?

Restoring your iPad erases all personal data, settings, apps, and media. The device returns to the state it was in when it first came out of the box.

NOTE Important: This process also removes the passcode and Apple Account (Apple ID) association, but only if you manually sign out of iCloud first. If not, the device remains locked by Activation Lock, requiring your Apple Account (Apple ID) to set up again.

What You Need Before Restoring

To ensure a smooth reset:

Your Apple Account (Apple ID) and password

A recent backup (via iCloud or computer)

A Mac or Windows PC for some methods

Stable internet connection

How to Backup Your iPad Before a Factory Reset

1. iCloud Backup

Go to Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup. Tap Back Up Now.



2. Finder (macOS Catalina and later)

Connect your iPad to your Mac. Open Finder. Select your iPad under Locations. Click Back Up Now.



3. iTunes (Windows/macOS Mojave)

Connect your iPad to your computer. Open iTunes. Click the Device icon. Under Backups, select This computer. Click Back Up Now.

How to Restore an iPad to Factory Settings

1. Using Settings (When You Have Access)

Time needed: 1 minute Open Settings > General. Tap Transfer or Reset iPad. Select Erase All Content and Settings. Enter passcode/Apple Account (Apple ID) if prompted. Confirm to erase.

2. If Locked Out (No Passcode)

Use Recovery Mode:

Connect your iPad to your computer. Open Finder (Mac) or iTunes (Windows). Force restart the iPad: Face ID models : Press and quickly release Volume Up, then Volume Down. Hold the Top button until the recovery screen appears.

: Press and quickly release Volume Up, then Volume Down. Hold the Top button until the recovery screen appears. Home button models: Hold Home + Top button. Choose Restore in the pop-up window.

3. Using a Mac (Finder)

Connect your iPad to a Mac. Open Finder. Select iPad. Click Restore iPad. Confirm and wait for the process to complete.

4. Using iTunes (PC or older Macs)

Open iTunes. Connect your iPad. Select the device icon. Click Restore iPad. Confirm and wait.

5. Without a Computer (iCloud.com)

Visit iCloud.com. Log in with your Apple Account (Apple ID). Go to Find iPhone > All Devices. Select your iPad. Click Erase iPad.

6. Without Apple Account (Apple ID) Password

If Activation Lock is enabled and you don’t have the Apple Account (Apple ID) password:

You cannot bypass Activation Lock legally

Contact Apple Support with proof of ownership.

How to Recover Your iPad Backup After Resetting

1. iCloud

During setup, choose Restore from iCloud Backup, sign in, and pick a backup.

2. iTunes

Open iTunes. Connect your iPad. Click Restore Backup. Choose a backup.

3. Finder

Open Finder. Connect your iPad. Select iPad > Restore Backup. Choose your most recent backup.

Troubleshooting Issues While Restoring

iPad Not Detected by iTunes or Finder

Try a different USB cable or port

Restart computer and iPad

Update iTunes or macOS

Stuck in Recovery Mode

Retry the process

Use third-party tools like iMazing or Tenorshare ReiBoot (optional)

“Could Not Restore iPad” Error

Restart everything and try again

Ensure your software is up to date

Check for enough disk space on your computer

Frequently Asked Questions

Does a factory reset delete everything? Yes. It removes all content and settings from the iPad. Can I reset an iPad without Apple Account (Apple ID)? Only if Activation Lock is turned off, otherwise, you’ll need the Apple Account (Apple ID). What if I forgot the Screen Time passcode? Go to Settings > Screen Time > Forgot Passcode and follow the prompts. Will this work for all iPads? Yes, including iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models. Can I use another device to reset the iPad? Yes, using Find My via iCloud.com or another Apple device.

Summary

Back up your iPad before restoring. If locked out, use Recovery Mode. Use Finder or iTunes to restore from a computer. You need an Apple Account Apple Account (Apple ID) to bypass Activation Lock. Restore from iCloud or computer backup afterward.

Conclusion

Whether you’re selling your iPad, fixing a glitch, or just starting fresh, restoring to factory settings is a reliable solution. Remember to back up your data and keep your Apple Account (Apple ID) handy.