Can You Revert to the Old Siri Voice?

With recent iOS updates, Siri got a new voice, but it isn’t to everybody’s taste, and some people prefer the old one. While the updated Siri offers improvements, you might still want to hear the familiar voice one more time. Here’s how you can revert to the old Siri voice.

How Do I Get the Old Siri Voice Back?

Apple doesn’t let you roll back to previous iOS versions, so if an update changes Siri’s voice, you can’t switch back to the older one. However, you can still customize Siri’s voice by choosing from different options in your iOS settings. You’ll find various accents, genders, and languages, allowing you to pick a voice that best matches your preference.

Time needed: 1 minute To change Siri’s voice: Go to Settings > Siri (or Apple Intelligence & Siri, depending on your device). To change Siri’s voice, tap Voice and select the Variation and Voice of your preference. To change Siri’s language, tap Language and select the language you like.

Types of Voices Available

Apple gives you a variety of voices for Siri, and you can choose from different accents and genders. Whether you’re using iOS 18, iOS 17, or even an older version like iOS 16, you have multiple options to customize Siri’s voice.

You can pick from accents like American, Australian, Irish, or Indian, making it easier to find one that suits your preference. If you find certain accents clearer or more familiar, this feature helps improve your experience. You’re not restricted to just a female voice, either. Apple also provides male voice options, so you can select the one that feels most natural and comfortable for you.