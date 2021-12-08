Send Apple Gift Card to Friends and Family Abroad

Whatever the circumstance, it isn’t always easy to send gifts to friends and family abroad. One obvious solution for the international Apple fan in your life is a gift card. However, doing this is not as simple as it may seem.

Sending an Apple Gift Card to Someone Living Abroad

The first, most important point is this – when sending any kind of Apple gift card to someone in a different country, you must purchase it from the Apple online store of the country in which THEY live. For example, if one of my colleagues living in the U.S. wishes to purchase one for me living in the UK, they must buy it from the UK Apple online store. Not only is an Apple gift card only valid in the country in which it is purchased, doing this means it will be sent to the recipient in the right currency.

When you get to the Apple online store in the right country there is, at the time of this writing, a gift card option on the top carousel. Click on that, and then go through the purchase process. To start this, select the ‘Send by Email’ option. Fill in all the details, and the person you wish to send the Apple Gift Card to should receive it. An exchange from the U.S. to UK that we tested here at The Mac Observer happened within minutes. However, it can take up to 24 hours.

Buy the Right Thing

There are various types of gift cards. Currently, the all-in-one option is only available in the U.S. In other countries, there are App Store & iTunes Gift Cards, which allow the recipient to purchase from (you guessed it,) iTunes and the App Store. There are also Apple Store Gift Cards, which allow the recipients to purchase products in physical and online retail stores. Check which kind you are purchasing before you hit send!