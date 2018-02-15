How to Use Siri to Set Alarms on HomePod

Just your iPhone and iPad, you can set alarms on HomePod. However, it’s controlled separately from your alarms on your iPhone, so using Siri is the quickest way to do it. But you can also use the Home app. Here’s how to set alarms on HomePod.

Set Alarms With Siri

Siri can set one-time alarms and recurring alarms. To make it easier for you to remember, you can label the alarms. Examples:

Hey Siri, set an alarm for 7:00 AM

Hey Siri, set an alarm for 1:00 PM labeled Check Mail

Hey Siri, set an alarm for 10:00 AM every Saturday

Later, if something changes, you can have Siri delete the alarms. This is where the labels are helpful. Siri can delete individual alarms or all of them. You can change an alarm too: “Hey Siri, change the 1:00 PM alarm to 12:00 PM.”

Set Alarms With Home

If you prefer to do it manually, you can set alarms on HomePod using the Home app.

Open Home . 3D Touch or long press on the HomePod icon . Tap Alarms .

The UI is similar to the Clock app, so creating alarms here is pretty intuitive. Like the Clock app, you can also label the alarms here too. According to MacRumors, it’s not possible to change the default sound of the HomePod alarm, although maybe Apple will introduce that in the future.

When your alarm goes off, you can turn it off by tapping the top of the HomePod. Or, you can say, “Hey Siri, turn off the alarm.” Finally, you can also snooze your alarm by saying, “Hey Siri, snooze.”