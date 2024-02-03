iOS 17.4: How to Set ‌Siri‌ to Read Incoming Messages in a Different Language

iOS 17.4 How to Set Siri to Read Incoming Messages in a Different Language Spanish

On iOS 17.4, users can now set Siri‌ to read incoming messages in a different language. As a bilingual, I find this change helpful and inclusive. Most of the messages I receive are in Spanish, so I’ve never had the chance to maximize the Messaging with Siri function before. Everyone who speaks multiple languages should definitely try this feature.

How to Set ‌Siri‌ to Read Incoming Messages in a Different Language in iOS 17.4

Time needed: 5 minutes

The languages Siri detects when reading messages won’t affect your primary language and voice. You can add as many as needed, although you can only choose from the options it shows on the list. Here’s how to set Siri‌ to read incoming messages in a different language.

  1. Go to Settings > Siri & Search.

    The Siri and Search Section Settings on iOS

  2. Scroll down to Messaging with Siri.

    Messaging with Siri Section on the Siri and Search iOS Settings

  3. Tap Add Language under the Read Messages section, choose a language from the list, and wait for it to finish loading—this function won’t work until the loading circle bars disappear.

    Choosing from the List of Languages Available for Siri to Read Messages in

  4. Tap each new language section to customize your preferred voice.

    Selecting What Different Language for Siri to Read Messages in

  5. Select Add Language again to add another language.

    iOS 17.4: How To Set ‌Siri‌ To Read Incoming Messages in a Different Language

Note icon NOTE
Siri on iOS 17.4 can only use different languages and custom voices to read incoming SMS messages and iMessages. For third-party messaging apps, it’ll still use your primary voice and language.

How Do I Get Siri to Read My Incoming Text Messages?

There are generally two ways for Siri to read your messages out loud. First, you could turn on Announce Notifications. When enabled, Siri will announce time-sensitive notifications from various apps, including Messages.

  1. Go to Settings > Siri & Search > Announce Notifications.
    The Section for Announce Notifications on Siri and Search Settings
  2. Tap the toggle button for Announce Notifications.
    Turning on the Toggle Button for Siri and Search Announce Notifications

Second, you can directly ask Siri to read new messages. The iOS 17.4 update lets you limit voice activation to “Hey Siri” so that your phone won’t respond to random mentions of “Siri.” It’s convenient if you often find Siri answering out of nowhere.

  1. Go to Settings > Siri & Search > Listen for.
    The Settings for Listen for on Siri and Search
  2. Select “Hey Siri” instead of the “Siri” or “Hey Siri” option.
    Setting Siri to Respond to Hey Siri

Although it’s nice that Siri‌ can read incoming messages in a different language, you might not want people hearing your personal affairs. Consider turning off Announce Notifications before going out in public.

