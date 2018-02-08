How to Set up HomePod and Start Listening to Music

In anticipation of the HomePod’s release tomorrow, we’re bringing you tips and tricks to help you with your new purchase. In this guide we’ll show you how to set up HomePod so you can get started with your music.

Set Up HomePod

To set up HomePod you’ll need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 11.2.5, which is the latest update. Also, be sure that iCloud Keychain and two-factor authentication are enabled on your iCloud account.

Hold your iPhone or iPad near the HomePod. A dialog box will appear (similar to the one for AirPods). Tap Set Up . From the list, choose where your HomePod is located within your home if you have HomeKit set up. If you don’t, that’s fine. HomePod automatically tunes the audio based on the environment. Choose whether or not you want to enable Personal Requests . This means that anyone can use the HomePod to send/read messages, add reminders, create notes, and more. Agree to the Terms and Conditions. Next, tap Transfer Settings . This lets you use your iCloud account, Wi-Fi, and iPhone settings to configure the HomePod. Enter your Apple ID password if it asks. Finally, you can test different phrases to use with Siri .

And that’s pretty much it. Three members of The Mac Observer will be getting HomePods, and they will share reviews of it in the future.