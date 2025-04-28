Should I Install iOS 18.5 beta 2? Read This First

Apple has just dropped iOS 18.5 beta 2 (public beta 2 and dev beta 3). Mainly aimed at fixing persistent bugs and boosting overall performance, iOS 18.5 is not a huge update, unlike iOS 18.4. If you are on the fence thinking whether to install iOS 18.5 beta 2 or let it go, we’ve got your back.

Before drawing any surefire conclusion, note that just like the previous beta, the current one has not added any new features. That means you are left with only two notable add-ons.

The ability to remove contact photos right from the Mail app (tap the triple-dot icon at the top right and deselect Show Contact Photos ).

). A better way to find AppleCare information (Settings app > General > AppleCare & Warranty).

Install iOS 18.5 Beta 2 Only If Your iPhone Is Running the Previous Beta

If your iPhone is already running the previous beta, you should install the iOS 18.5 beta 2. It will help fix lingering issues and also enhance the overall performance of your device.

Though unexpected bugs are part and parcel of beta software, it’s always recommended to be on the latest beta. Especially if you are a consistent beta tester.

Do Not Install iOS 18.5 Beta 2 If Your iPhone Is on a Stable Version

Installing beta software on a primary device is fraught with risk. Therefore, stay away from it.

It’s always recommended to install beta software on a secondary iPhone. This way, you will be able to test-drive the beta without jeopardizing your device.

As opposed to the developer betas, the public betas tend to be more reliable. However, you shouldn’t trust it merely at face value.