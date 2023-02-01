How to Sign Up for MLS Season Pass 2023

In 2022, Apple and Major League Soccer (MLS) announced a new partnership. Through Apple TV, an unprecedented subscription service will allow soccer fans (sorry, football fans for those outside the U.S.) in more than 100 countries to enjoy every MLS regular season match and more. The players will take the pitch soon, so here’s how you can subscribe to MLS Season Pass 2023 on Apple TV.

What MLS Season Pass Offers

In more than 100 countries and regions, Apple TV and MLS will providestreaming access to a huge number of soccer games. Included in the MLS Season Pass subscription are live broadcasts and replays of:

Every MLS regular season match.

Every MLS playoff and MLS cup match.

Every Leagues Cup match.

This means each of the 29 MLS clubs in the U.S. and Canada are included, without any blackouts. Whether you’re a Sporting Kansas City fan or prefer to root for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, you’re covered. According to Apple and MLS, the programming lineup is the league’s most expansive and accessible ever:

Matches will feature English and Spanish broadcast crews, and a club’s home radio broadcast.

Hundreds of live MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches.

An exclusive live match whip-around show so fans never miss an exciting goal or save.

Game replays, highlights, analysis, and other original programming.

The live matches and on-demand content will show up in the Apple TV app. For those unaware, this is available on more than just Apple devices. In fact, you can find the Apple TV app on a wide variety of devices.

Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, VIZIO and other smart TVs.

Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Android TV and Google TV devices.

Comcast Xfinity and other set-top boxes.

Through your modern web browser on Android, Windows PC and Chrome OS devices.

How Much MLS Season Pass Will Cost You

Just how much will you pay for this, you ask. That all depends on whether you’re already an Apple TV+ subscriber or not. If you have a subscription to Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass 2023 costs $12.99 per month, or $79 for the entire season.

If you don’t subscribe to Apple TV+, that’s okay. You can sign up just for the MLS Season Pass 2023 subscription. It’ll cost you $14.99 each month, or $99 for the season.

Folks with season tickets to their favorite MLS club get a single subscription to the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV at no additional cost.

Furthermore, Apple offers some of the content for free to Apple TV+ subscribers.

A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a limited number of matches available for free on the Apple TV app.

I’m glad you asked. You can sign up for the subscription service from within your Apple TV app or via the website. Just tap or click the Subscribe button to sign up.

There are a few things you should do, though, to maximize your enjoyment of MLS Season Pass 2023.

Here’s how you can make sure you get the most out of your MLS Season Pass through Apple TV. Enable location services. Make sure, when prompted, you allow TV to use your location. The best option is Allow While Using App. Select your favorite club. Through the Apple TV app, you can choose one more more clubs as your favorite(s). Doing this gives you a more personalized experience and helps make sure you catch all the action. Keep an eye on the Up Next watchlist on the Apple TV app so you know what’s coming up. Opt into receiving a notification on your iPhone and iPad. This lets you know when your favorite club’s match is about to start.

The season kicks off Feb. 25, but you can start your subscription now. Of course, if you aren’t sure you want the monthly expense just yet, you can wait. All of the matches scheduled for Feb. 25 and Feb. 25 are free for Apple TV+ subscribers.

After that first weekend, a selection of matches will be free with others being exclusive to MLS Season Pass subscribers. Check the full scheduleto see what might be available to you for free.