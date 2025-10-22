How to Skip Songs on AirPods Pro (All Models)

The entire family of AirPods offers a premium, wire-free listening experience. Knowing how to quickly skip songs is essential for maintaining your music flow without reaching for your device. Let me show you the simple, intuitive methods built right into every generation of in-ear AirPods, ensuring you spend less time fiddling with controls and more time enjoying your audio.

How to Skip to the Next and Previous Tracks on AirPods Pro

The method for controlling your music playback varies slightly depending on which generation of AirPods you own. All in-ear models utilize either a Double-Tap action (AirPods 1st and 2nd generation) or the Force Sensor on the stem (AirPods 3rd generation and all AirPods Pro models).

How to Skip to the Next Song

To advance to the next track in your playlist, you will perform a quick gesture on the exterior of the earbud or the stem.

This gesture is designed for quick, one-handed control, allowing you to instantly move past a track you do not want to hear without interrupting your activity.

For AirPods (1st and 2nd Generation): Gently double-tap the exterior of either the left or right AirPod. Note that this action can be customized in your device’s Bluetooth settings if it is not set to “Next Track” by default.

For AirPods (3rd Generation) and all AirPods Pro Models: Locate the flat, indent-like area (the Force Sensor) on the stem of either AirPod. Press twice quickly (a double-click/squeeze). You should feel a slight click.



Going Back to the Previous Song

If you want to listen to a song again or go back one track in your playback list, the action is slightly different for each model, though the result is the same: seamless backward navigation.

This action provides complete control over your playback history directly from the earbuds, making it easy to revisit favorites.

For AirPods (1st and 2nd Generation): This action must be assigned through your device’s settings. Go to Settings > Bluetooth, tap the “i” icon next to your AirPods, and set the double-tap action for one AirPod to “Previous Track.” For AirPods (3rd Generation) and all AirPods Pro Models: Locate the Force Sensor on the stem of either AirPod. Press three times quickly (a triple-click/squeeze). The music will skip to the previous track.

Customizing Gestures for Enhanced Audio Control

While the song skip actions for newer models are fixed, other controls can be configured to suit your listening habits, including enabling Adaptive Audio.

You can adjust the long-press action for each earbud in your iPhone settings, allowing you to switch between Siri and Noise Control modes. This is also where you can access settings for the advanced Adaptive Audio feature, learning how it works. For a deeper dive into customizing other features, you can also learn how to use the AirPods Pro 3.

FAQ

Do the controls work on both the left and right AirPods? Yes, the touch or press controls on either the left or right AirPod can be used to skip tracks. Why isn’t my AirPod skipping songs when I perform the gesture? Ensure you are performing the correct action for your model—a quick double-tap (AirPods 1st/2nd Gen) or a quick double/triple-press (AirPods 3rd Gen/Pro). If the issue persists, verify that your AirPods are properly connected to your device. If your AirPods Pro are not connecting, track control will not function. Can I use voice commands (Siri) to skip tracks? Yes, if you have enabled Siri on the press-and-hold action or if your device is actively listening, you can say, “Hey Siri, skip this song” or “Hey Siri, go back.”

Optimizing Your AirPods Music Experience

Mastering the distinct controls of your specific AirPods model is the key to effortlessly managing your audio playback. By familiarizing yourself with these simple gestures, you maintain control without reaching for your device. Use a double-tap/press for the next song and a triple-press for the previous one, ensuring you press firmly and quickly. Always check your connection if controls are unresponsive. For more advanced features, including cycling modes, explore AirPods Pro Transparency Mode via your device settings.