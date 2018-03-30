iOS 11.3: How to use Smart Annotation in Pages

Smart Annotation is a feature that came with iOS 11.3. It lets you annotate words and sentences in Pages. It’s smart because the annotation is anchored to the word, so even when you edit the document and the word moves, the annotation moves with it. Here’s how to use it in Pages.

Smart Annotation Beta on iPad

With an Apple Pencil

Open a document in Pages or create a new one. If you’re using an Apple Pencil, tap it anywhere on the screen. Start making your annotations , such as circling, underlining, striking out words, etc. You’ll find different tools and colors at the bottom of the screen. When you’re done annotating the document, tap Done . To delete an annotation, tap on it, then tap Delete .

With Your Finger

Open a document in Pages or create a new one. In the upper right of the screen, tap on the three horizontal dots , next to the paintbrush and plus button. Tap on Smart Annotation Beta in the menu. Start making your annotations. Tap Done when you’re ready.

Smart Annotation on Mac

Smart Annotation is really an iPad thing. On the Mac and iPhone, you can delete single annotations, show/hide them, or delete all the annotations. But you can’t create them on the Mac. As long as the document stays in the Pages format, they will remain editable.

On your Mac , click on a particular annotation and tap Delete on your keyboard. To show/hide annotations, click View in the menu bar, then Show/Hide Smart Annotations . To delete all the annotations in a document, click Edit in the menu bar, then Remove Smart Annotations .

Pages documents stored in iCloud will be updated and synced with your annotations across all of your devices.