Fix: SMS Verification Code Autofill Broken in Chrome and FireFox

SMS verification code autofill is a time-saving feature that automatically suggests one-time passcodes (OTPs) received via Messages. While Safari has long supported this functionality, macOS Tahoe and iOS 26 introduced autofill support for third-party browsers like Chrome and Firefox. However, many users have reported that autofill stopped working after recent updates. Let’s look at solutions to restore SMS autofill on macOS.

Common Reasons SMS Autofill Fails on macOS

Autofill issues in Chrome and Firefox typically stem from system-level settings, browser compatibility, or Apple ID sync problems. Unlike Safari, which has native autofill integration, third-party browsers rely on newer macOS APIs that may require additional configuration. If autofill worked previously but no longer appears, the issue is likely tied to Siri suggestions, Messages settings, or autofill permissions.

Re-enable Siri and Apple Intelligence Features

Some users found that disabling Siri or Apple Intelligence inadvertently broke autofill functionality. Re-enabling these features restores contextual suggestions, including OTP autofill.

Open System Settings. Navigate to Siri & Spotlight. Toggle Ask Siri and Show Siri Suggestions to On.

Restart your Mac after making these changes to ensure autofill services are reinitialized.

Sign Out and Back Into iMessage

Autofill relies on SMS forwarding from your iPhone to your Mac. If iMessage is misconfigured, autofill may not trigger.

Open Messages. Go to Settings > iMessage. Click Sign Out. Restart your Mac. Sign back in using the same Apple ID linked to your iPhone.

Ensure Text Message Forwarding is enabled on your iPhone under Settings > Messages.

Autofill support for Chrome and Firefox is tied to macOS Tahoe and browser updates. If you’re running an older version, autofill may not work reliably.

Open System Settings. Go to General > Software Update. Install any available updates.

Also, update Chrome or Firefox to the latest version via their respective About menus.

Use Browser Extensions That Support SMS Autofill

For Chrome and Chromium-based browsers, Pillar Box is a macOS-native solution that mirrors Safari’s OTP autofill behavior. It consists of a lightweight Mac app and a Chrome extension that securely reads incoming SMS codes and fills them into web forms.

Another option is the Faktor app, which offers a polished autofill experience in Chrome by monitoring Messages and triggering OTP suggestions.

Use Third-Party Password Managers

Modern password managers can detect and autofill OTPs across browsers. Top-rated options for macOS include:

1Password – Offers seamless autofill, passkey support, and a “Sign in with…” feature for third-party logins.

– Offers seamless autofill, passkey support, and a “Sign in with…” feature for third-party logins. RoboForm – Known for its fast, accurate form-filling and built-in TOTP generator.

– Known for its fast, accurate form-filling and built-in TOTP generator. NordPass – Uses XChaCha20 encryption and provides smooth autofill across Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.

These tools also offer breach monitoring, password health checks, and secure vaults for sensitive data.

Switch to Safari for Reliable Autofill

Safari offers the most consistent autofill experience on macOS. If autofill fails in Chrome or Firefox, switching to Safari may restore OTP suggestions without additional setup

FAQ

Does autofill work better in Safari than Chrome or Firefox? Yes. Safari has native autofill integration, while Chrome and Firefox rely on newer macOS APIs. Can I manually copy the SMS code from Messages? Yes. Open Messages, locate the OTP, and paste it manually. Is autofill affected by browser extensions? Possibly. Disable autofill-related extensions to test compatibility. Do I need to enable SMS forwarding on my iPhone? Yes. Go to Settings > Messages > Text Message Forwarding and select your Mac.

Restore Autofill Functionality on macOS

If SMS autofill stopped working in Chrome or Firefox on macOS, start by checking Siri settings, iMessage sync, and browser compatibility. These steps have helped users restore autofill behavior after upgrading to macOS Tahoe. For broader support, review Apple’s autofill support for third parties. If you’re also troubleshooting on iPhone, see how to fix iPhone OTP AutoFill not working.