Spicetify: Is There an iOS Version of macOS Spotify Customizer?

If you’re a Spotify subscriber who enjoys listening to music on your computer, you might be familiar with Spicetify. The tool is a “Spotify customizer” of sorts, allowing you to change the app’s interface in lots of ways. If you like the idea and are wondering whether an iOS version of Spicetify exists, read on.you liked the idea and are wondering whether there’s an iOS version of Spicetify, check below.

Can I Use Spicetify on iOS? How To Install It?

Unfortunately, no. And, according to one of Spicetify’s developers, there never will be.

While no specific reason was provided, there is likely a simple explanation. The customization in Spicetify uses CSS for theming and JavaScript for extensions, but this wouldn’t work on iOS.

Desktop Operating Systems (OSes) are more permissive on one app changing parts of another, and that’s how Spicetify works. A theme or extension is basically Spicetify meddling with the Spotify app’s inner bits.

Mobile OSes, on the other hand, have stricter safety measures in place. They’re designed to prevent this kind of cross-app interference. So, even if you could install Spicetify, or use it as a web-based app, it wouldn’t work anyway. The OS doesn’t allow the kind of modifications it needs to make.

Spicetify on macOS: Installing and Using the Spotify Customizer

If you’re okay with using it only on macOS, installing Spicetify is straightforward. Open the Terminal app and do the following:

Download and install Spicetify straight from GitHub by pasting the code below:

curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/spicetify/cli/main/install.sh | sh During this process, you’ll be asked whether you want to download the marketplace of themes and extensions as well. Type Y for “yes” or N for “no”. The whole procedure should take a couple of minutes. After that is done, type the following:

spicetify backup apply Wait for the process to complete, then open your Spotify app. You’ll see a shopping cart icon on the top menu.

Click it to open Spicetify’s Marketplace. There, you’ll be able to download your preferred extensions and themes.

I’m always in for app customizations, though Apple has made that progressively harder through the years. On iOS, this means you can’t use Spicetify at all, but, at least, there’s the macOS version.