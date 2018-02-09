Here’s How to Stream Spotify on HomePod

You may have gotten a HomePod today, but what if you don’t listen to Apple Music? Fret not, because it’s possible to stream Spotify on HomePod. Here’s how.

Now Playing: Spotify

First, make sure that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are turned on in iOS. Although the HomePod uses AirPlay, devices still need to be on the same network. Swipe up from the home screen (or down from the top-right corner on iPhone X). Find the Now Playing widget, and 3D Touch to activate it (or press on wavy icon). Tap the icon in the upper right to connect to a device. Tap on your HomePod to connect it.

Once this is done, music playing from your iPhone will play on the HomePod, no matter the source. You can use Siri with Spotify, but the interaction is limited. Siri can play, pause, skip, and adjust the volume with a third-party music service.

But you have to request music in a specific way. You can’t ask Siri to play a Spotify playlist. You have to request a song or artist by name.