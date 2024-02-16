Super Bowl Promo: Get Apple Music 3 Months Free

If you’re curious about Apple Music, now’s the best time to explore it. Apple’s doing a Super Bowl promo where you could get up to 3 months of Apple Music for free. However, there are some requirements. See if your Apple ID account qualifies for any active promos and free trials.

How Do I Claim 3 Months of Free Apple Music?

Time needed: 5 minutes You can get 3 months of Apple Music free this Super Bowl LVIII season. It’s a promo encouraging users to join Apple Music and listen to Usher’s new album Coming Home, which he performed during halftime. As of writing, the album isn’t available on other music streaming platforms. Here’s how to get the promo: Open Apple Music. Sign in to your Apple ID account if you haven’t yet. The prompt saying you can get 3 months of Apple Music free should appear automatically. It’ll feature a picture of Usher and a red Activate Now button. If the pop-up doesn’t appear, go to the Listen Now or Now Playing tab.

NOTE The promo is only available to first-time subscribers in the U.S. Most Apple users from other countries and regions won’t see this offer even if they run a reliable VPN app

How to Get Free Apple Music Without Paying?

Don’t worry if you miss the 3-month free trial of Apple Music for the Super Bowl season—Apple has year-round offers. You can get free trials if you:

Are a first-time subscriber: Many Apple users don’t know this, but your first month of Apple Music is free. The pop-up should appear for all first-time subscribers.

Many Apple users don’t know this, but your first month of Apple Music is free. The pop-up should appear for all first-time subscribers. Purchase an eligible audio device: You’ll get 6 months of Apple Music free if you purchase a pair of AirPods (2nd and 3rd Gen), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Beats (buds and headphones), and HomePod.

You’ll get 6 months of Apple Music free if you purchase a pair of AirPods (2nd and 3rd Gen), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Beats (buds and headphones), and HomePod. Get Apple One: Apple One users can get 1 month of Apple Music for free—you don’t have to bundle Apple Music right from the get-go.

Can I Cancel Apple Music Before the Free Trial Ends?

Apple Music will automatically charge your Apple ID after your free trial. If you’re not interested in renewing your plan, here’s how to cancel your subscription:

Go to Settings and open your Apple ID profile.

Tap Subscriptions > Apple Music > Cancel Free Trial.



Although Apple Music doesn’t offer free tiers, Spotify does. You can even use ad blockers and privacy browsers to block Spotify ads on your iPhone.