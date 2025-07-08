How to Sync Your Apple Calendar with Google Calendar on iPhone, Mac and Android (2025)

The easiest way to sync Apple Calendar with Google Calendar is by adding your Google account to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac under Calendar settings. To sync Google Calendar with Apple Calendar, simply enable calendar syncing when you sign in to your Google account. It only takes a few minutes to link both accounts.

How to Sync Apple Calendar with Google Calendar

You can sync Apple Calendar with Google by adding your iCloud calendar to your Google account. While this method works well for view-only access, note that full two-way sync isn’t supported by default, but we’ll show you third-party options later in the article.

On Mac:

Step 1: Open Calendar Preferences

Open the Calendar app on your Mac. Click Calendar > Accounts in the menu bar.

Step 2: Add Google Account

Click the + button to add a new account. Choose Google, then sign in with your Google account.

Step 3: Enable Calendar Sync

Once signed in, make sure Calendars is checked. Your Google Calendar events will now appear in the Mac Calendar app.

On iPhone or iPad:

Open Settings > Calendar > Accounts. Tap Add Account, then choose Google. Enter your Google login and password. Toggle Calendars ON and tap Save.

Your Google Calendar will now appear inside the iPhone’s Calendar app. However, syncing events from iCloud to Google Calendar is limited without using a third-party app or manual export.

How to Sync Google Calendar with Apple Calendar

To view or manage Google Calendar events on your Apple device, the process is straightforward.

On iPhone or iPad:

Go to Settings > Calendar > Accounts. Tap Add Account, then choose Google. Sign in with your Google account. Ensure Calendars is enabled. Google Calendar events now appear in the iOS Calendar app.

NOTE Changes made in Apple Calendar will reflect in Google Calendar only for Google-based calendars, not iCloud calendars.

On Android:

Apple Calendar is not natively available on Android, but you can sync iCloud events to Google Calendar using iCloud-to-Google sync tools.

Option 1: Use Google Calendar App (Preferred)

Install the Google Calendar app from the Play Store. Add your Google account and view synced events.

Option 2: Export iCloud Calendar to Google (One-Way)

On your Mac or iCloud.com, go to Calendar settings. Share your iCloud calendar publicly, copy the URL. In Google Calendar (web), click Other calendars > From URL, and paste the iCloud calendar link.

NOTE This is one-way, view-only syncing.

Third-Party App Alternatives

If you need two-way sync between iCloud and Google Calendars, third-party apps offer a seamless experience.

Available across iOS, Android, and desktop

Integrates multiple calendar services in one view

Great for users managing shared family or business calendars

Works on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Supports syncing both Google and iCloud calendars in one interface

Offers intuitive views and smart event creation

Combines iCloud and Google Calendar support

Natural language input for event creation

Offline access and smart reminders

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you link Apple Calendar to Google Calendar?

Yes, you can link Apple Calendar to Google Calendar by adding your Google account to your iPhone or Mac. However, syncing iCloud events back to Google requires a third-party solution. How do I sync my calendar to Google Calendar?

Add your Google account under Settings > Calendar > Accounts, and ensure “Calendars” is enabled. For Mac, use the Calendar app’s account settings. Does Apple sync with Google?

Apple supports syncing with Google services like Gmail and Google Calendar, but it’s mostly one-way when it comes to iCloud syncing into Google Calendar. Can you merge iCalendar with Google Calendar?

You can view both in the same app, but merging calendars across platforms usually requires exporting and importing events, or using third-party tools for live sync. Does syncing work both ways?

Not by default. Apple’s iCloud Calendar doesn’t offer built-in two-way sync with Google Calendar. You’ll need a third-party calendar app to achieve that.

Summary

Add your Google account to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to sync Google Calendar into Apple Calendar. To view Apple Calendar events in Google, export your iCloud calendar or use a third-party app. For true two-way sync, try One Calendar, Fantastical Calendar, or Calendars. You can’t natively sync iCloud calendars into Google Calendar without external tools.

Conclusion

Syncing Apple Calendar with Google Calendar (and vice versa) doesn’t have to be complicated. Whether you want to keep your work schedule and personal events in one place or access your calendar across devices, these simple steps help bridge the gap between Apple and Google’s ecosystems.

For additional help, you can explore Apple’s Calendar support page or Google Calendar Help for the most current sync options and troubleshooting steps.