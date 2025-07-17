How to Test the Speed of Your Home Network Using iPerf on Mac

You can test your home network speed accurately using a free tool called iPerf. It runs on your Mac and helps you measure the actual performance between two devices on your network, ideal for checking Wi-Fi vs Ethernet speeds or diagnosing slow connections. Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or just curious, we will walk you through everything you need to know.

What Is iPerf and Why Use It?

iPerf is a network testing tool that measures the speed between two devices over your local network. It doesn’t test your internet speed directly (like Speedtest.net), but it shows the real performance between devices inside your home network. This makes it great for diagnosing slow Wi-Fi, comparing routers, or confirming Ethernet speed.

Benefits of Using iPerf:

Accurate, real-time speed testing

Works over Wi-Fi or Ethernet

Free and open source

Available on Mac, Windows, Linux, and even routers

What You Need to Get Started

To run iPerf tests on your home network, you’ll need:

Two devices (e.g., a Mac and another Mac, Windows PC, or Raspberry Pi)

A shared network (Wi-Fi or Ethernet)

(Wi-Fi or Ethernet) iPerf installed on both devices

Terminal access (on macOS, Terminal is built-in)

How to Install iPerf on a Mac

You can install iPerf using Homebrew, the free package manager for Mac.

Open Terminal Install Homebrew (if you haven’t already):

/bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)"

Install iPerf:

brew install iperf3

Confirm it’s installed:

iperf3 --version

You should see the version number and confirmation it’s working.

How to Run a Basic iPerf Test (Wired or Wi-Fi)

One device must act as the server, and the other as the client.

On the Server Mac:

Open Terminal Run:

iperf3 -s

Leave this window open. It’s now waiting for a connection.

On the Client Device (your Mac or other computer):

Open Terminal Run:

iperf3 -c [server IP address]

Replace [server IP address] with the local IP address of the server device.

Example:

iperf3 -c 192.168.1.5

You’ll see download speed results in Mbits/sec.

To test upload speed:

Use the -R flag:

iperf3 -c 192.168.1.5 -R

How to Interpret iPerf Results

Each test gives you a result like:

[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth [ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 1.10 GBytes 941 Mbits/sec

Transfer : How much data was sent

: How much data was sent Bandwidth: The average speed

Typical home Wi-Fi speeds range from 100–600 Mbps. Wired Ethernet (Gigabit) usually hits ~940 Mbps.

How to Use iPerf to Test Internet Speed

iPerf is for local testing only, but you can simulate an internet-like test:

Set one device to connect via Ethernet and another via Wi-Fi

Place one upstairs, one near the router

Use iPerf to compare performance

For true internet speed, use speedtest.net or Fast.com

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I find the IP address of the iPerf server? Go to System Settings > Network on your Mac, or use: ipconfig getifaddr en0 (for Wi-Fi) or en1 for Ethernet.

Can I test iPerf over Wi-Fi and Ethernet? Yes. Run iPerf while connected via Wi-Fi, then try again via Ethernet for comparison. Is iPerf better than Speedtest? They serve different purposes. iPerf measures internal (LAN) speeds; Speedtest measures internet speed. Can I use iPerf on iPhone or iPad? Yes, with third-party apps like “HE.NET Network Tools” or “iPerf for iOS.”

Summary

Install iPerf using Homebrew Set one device as server, one as client Run tests over Wi-Fi and Ethernet Use results to troubleshoot or compare speeds

Final Thoughts

Testing your home network speed with iPerf on Mac is simple, powerful, and accurate. Try running tests in different rooms to spot weak areas, or compare Ethernet vs Wi-Fi for real performance insight.