How to Transfer Contacts From Android to iPhone | 2025 Guide

The easiest way to transfer contacts from Android to iPhone is to use Apple’s Move to iOS app during setup. But even if you’ve already set up your iPhone, you can still transfer contacts using Google sync, SIM card import, or manual export methods. Whether you’re switching devices or just need your contacts synced, there’s a method that fits your situation.

Here are the most reliable ways to transfer contacts from Android to iPhone, step by step.

1. Use Move to iOS During iPhone Setup (Recommended)

This is Apple’s official method for switching from Android to iPhone.

On your Android phone, install the Move to iOS app from Google Play. On your iPhone, begin the setup process until you reach the Apps & Data screen. Tap Move Data from Android. On Android, open Move to iOS, agree to the terms, and tap Continue. Enter the code displayed on the iPhone into the Android app. Select Contacts (and other data you want to move). Wait for the transfer to complete, then finish setting up your iPhone.

NOTE Move to iOS only works during the initial setup or after factory resetting your iPhone.

Ideal for users who already have their contacts synced to Google and want an ongoing sync.

On Android, go to Settings > Accounts > Google > [your account] > Sync. Make sure Contacts is toggled on. On your iPhone, go to Settings > Mail > Accounts > Add Account > Google. Sign in with your Google credentials. Enable Contacts and tap Save. Open the Contacts app on iPhone and wait for sync to complete.

This method keeps your contacts synced across both Android and iOS devices.

A good backup option if you’re not using Google Sync.

On Android, open the Contacts app. Tap Menu (☰) or Settings > Export. Export your contacts to a .vcf (vCard) file. Save the file to Google Drive, email it to yourself, or transfer via AirDrop or USB. On your iPhone, open the file from Mail, Files, or Safari. Tap the file and choose Add All Contacts.

Works on both new and already-set-up iPhones.

This method works if your contacts were saved to your SIM card, which is not very common with newer Android phones.

Insert the SIM card from your Android phone into your iPhone Go to Settings > Contacts > Import SIM Contacts Choose to import to your iCloud or local iPhone account Wait for the contacts to import

You can remove the SIM afterward if you’re using a different one on iPhone.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I transfer contacts to my iPhone without Move to iOS? You can sync your Google account, import a vCard, or use a SIM card if contacts are saved to it. How do I export all contacts from Android? Open the Contacts app > Settings > Export and save them as a .vcf (vCard) file. Will contacts transfer automatically with a new iPhone? Only if you use Move to iOS during setup. Otherwise, you’ll need to manually sync or import them. Can I transfer contacts from Android to iPhone after setup? Yes. Use Google account sync, vCard import, or SIM transfer if Move to iOS isn’t available.

Summary

Use Move to iOS for a full contact transfer during iPhone setup. Use Google sync to keep contacts updated between devices. Export and import a vCard file for manual control. SIM import works only if contacts are stored on the SIM. Turn on iCloud Contacts to keep them backed up and synced on iPhone.

Conclusion

Switching from Android to iPhone doesn’t mean starting over with your contacts. Whether you’re using Apple’s Move to iOS app during setup or syncing manually through your Google account or vCard file, there’s a method for everyone. The key is to choose the method that works best for your setup and ensure your contacts are safely backed up before making the switch.

Once transferred, keep iCloud Contacts enabled to stay organized and synced across all your Apple devices.