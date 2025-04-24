Tip: Turn Off ‘Attention Aware Features’ to Stop Your iPhone from Silencing Alarms

If your iPhone alarm sounds too quiet (or doesn’t make any sound, even when the screen lights up), the culprit is likely the Attention Aware Features. Apple hasn’t officially confirmed this as the cause, but user reports suggest that turning this setting off can fix the issue right away.

Why iPhone Alarms Might Be Silent, Even When They’re Set Correctly

Based on current reports, here’s how this bug tends to play out:

The alarm is set and the screen lights up, but there’s no sound. Your alarms work randomly, not consistently and reliably. There’s no issue when using third-party alarm apps like Alarmy. Turning off Attention Aware Features fixes it consistently.

This issue isn’t tied to specific iPhone models. It’s happening across the iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and even older Face ID-equipped devices. It seems the problem is that iOS incorrectly assumes you’re awake and looking at the screen when the alarm triggers, which causes the phone to automatically silence or lower the volume due to Attention Aware logic.

This isn’t the only way the feature misbehaves, but our guide on how to fix Attention Aware issues will help you take care of them all.

How to Turn Off Attention Aware Features

Time needed: 1 minute Here’s how to turn off Attention Aware features: Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Face ID & Passcode.

Disable the Attention Aware Features toggle.



That’s it. Once you disable it, your alarms should ring at full volume regardless of whether your iPhone thinks you’re “awake.”

Are There Other Ways to Stop Silencing Alarms?

Apple hasn’t released an official fix yet, but it’s likely to show up in a future iOS version. That said, turning off Attention Aware Features is the only consistently effective solution at the moment.

You may also see tips online suggesting you:

Space alarms at least 5+ minutes apart Disable StandBy Mode overnight Avoid stacking multiple alarms in a row

But those are workarounds, not real fixes. We tested these, and they help in some cases but don’t resolve the root cause. Only disabling Attention Aware Features stops the alarm from silencing entirely.

Apple has acknowledged the issue internally, according to recent developer discussions, and is likely working on a patch. Pay close attention to the release notes. The bug could be fixed without Apple ever explicitly calling it out. Until then, this setting toggle is your best bet.