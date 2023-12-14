How to Turn Off Water Lock on Apple Watch

Nick deCourville

Under a minute read
| How-To
Turn Off Water Lock Apple Watch December 2023 Featured

If you’re using an Apple Watch Series 2 or later, Water Lock mode may be preventing you from using the touch screen. Fortunately, I know what to do on my Apple Watch SE, and I can show you how to turn off Water Lock while also ejecting any water in your device.

How Do I Turn off Water Lock on My Apple Watch?

Time needed: 1 minute

If you need to turn off Water Lock, simply follow these steps:

  1. Press and hold your Digital Crown until you see the words Unlocked on your Watch screen. This will turn off Water Lock and remove any water in your Apple Watch.

    Turn Off Water Lock Apple Ejecting

  2. If you are using watchOS 8 or earlier, rotate your Digital Crown instead of pressing and holding it.

    rotate_digital_crown

