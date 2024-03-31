Unable To Install Stock Apple Apps on your iPhone? 10 Working Fixes

If you’re also unable to install stock Apple apps on your iPhone, then this guide can be your guiding light. Many Apple users have been facing this frosting issue and are seeking an effective resolution. We have listed tried-and-tested solutions that will help you get those essential apps back on your device. Whether it’s the Notes app, Reminders app, or any other default Apple app that’s missing, simply read on to get this issue fixed.

1. Perform Basic Checks

Before we dive into anything too technical, let’s make sure the basic settings of your iPhone are up to the mark. Here’s what you can do:

First of all, you must ensure that your iPhone has a stable internet connection. Consider a speed test by heading over to Speedtest.org. If your internet is bad, connect to a different Wi-Fi network or move closer to the router. In case, you’re using mobile or cellular data, switch your mobile data to 5G (if possible).

Moreover, make sure your iPhone has enough storage space available. Stock Apple apps require a certain amount of free space to be installed and updated. If your device is running low on storage, try deleting unnecessary files or apps to free up some space.

Now, try installing the apps again. If you are still unable to install stock Apple apps on your iPhone, head to the next fix.

2. Sign out and Sign Back into the App Store

It may sound a bit bizarre, but sometimes signing out of your App Store account and signing back in can kickstart the installation process.

Time needed: 3 minutes It’s very simple, just follow the steps discussed below: Launch the App Store on your iPhone. Tap your profile from the top-right corner. Scroll all the way to the bottom and tap Sign Out. Hit Done to conclude the process. Once you’re back on the homepage of the App Store, tap the profile icon again. Choose the Sign In With Apple ID option. Verify your account and select Continue. If you wish to sign in with any other account, select Not “Your Name” and follow the on-screen commands. In a while, you will be back in the App Store.

After signing back in, try installing the stock Apple app again and see if the issue has been resolved.

For some stock apps that receive updates, you might be able to trigger an update from the App Store manually.

Here’s what you’ve to do:

Access the App Store on your iPhone. Tap your profile picture from the top-right corner. Now, scroll down to the specific app, and see if an update is available. If it does, tap Update. Wait until the update is installed successfully. You can also choose the Update All option. However, may take longer based on the updates available on your device.



Hit Done to exit the interface.

Once the update is installed, check if the respective stock app is running on your iPhone or not.

4. Add a Payment Method

You may encounter issues installing stock apps if you don’t have a valid payment method associated with your Apple ID. In case you already have a working payment method associated with your Apple ID, skip to the next fix.

And if you don’t, do the following:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap your Apple ID profile from the top. Select the Payment & Shipping option. Verify yourself via Face ID or Touch ID. Choose Add Payment Method and follow the instructions as prompted.





After you’ve added a payment method, try installing the stock Apple app again and see if the issue has been resolved.

5. Remove and Re-Add Your Payment Method

For those who already have a payment method added to your Apple ID and are still encountering this issue, just remove and re-add your payment method. This action will refresh the connection between your bank account and the App Store.

Head to the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap your profile and access the Payment & Shipping menu. Verify yourself via Face ID or Touch ID. Choose the existing payment method. Select Remove Payment Method from the interface. Tap Remove when prompted to conclude the process.



Finally, add your payment method again, as discussed above.

You can also try contacting your bank and see if everything is prompt with your account. Once set, you should be able to install stock apps on your iPhone without any hassle.

6. Prioritize the Installation

While installing multiple stock apps on your iPhone at once, you can prioritize them as preferred. It is particularly helpful if you’re experiencing slow download speeds or the installation process is taking too long. While this may not always work, it’s still worth a try.

Here’s what you’ve to do:

Access the Home screen of your iPhone. Locate the stock app that is not installing or is stuck. Press and hold the app until a pop-up menu appears. Tap the Prioritize Download option, if available.





Source: Apple

If such an option does not show up in the pop-up menu, proceed with the next fix.

7. Restart Your Device

An easy way to address this issue promptly is to perform a quick restart. This can often work wonders. In case you’re unable to install stock Apple apps on your iPhone due to a minor bug or glitch, it will be rectified. Just follow the steps outlined below:

For those using an iPhone with Face ID, press and hold the side button and the volume up or down button.



And if you’re using an iPhone with Touch ID, press and hold the Home button and side button.



Keep pressing the buttons until a slider appears on the screen. Swipe right the slider.



Your device will now shut down. Let it rest for a few moments. After a while, press and hold the side button on your iPhone. Let it go once an Apple logo appears on the screen. Your device is now restarting. Let it boot up properly.

Now, try installing the stock apps again.

Older iOS versions can sometimes cause compatibility issues with stock Apple app installations. Best way to deal with such cases is to update to the latest available version of iOS.

Head to the Settings app on your iPhone. Access the General menu. Choose Software Update to proceed. If an update is available, tap Update Now.



Follow the instructions as prompted, and your device will update automatically.

After the update is installed, try accessing the Apple stock apps. Hopefully, the problem will be resolved.

9. Reset Network Settings

If none of the above solutions work, you can try resetting your network settings. This will erase all your saved Wi-Fi passwords and Bluetooth connections. However, before you begin, be sure to have important Wi-Fi passwords saved somewhere else.

Now repeat the following steps:

Navigate to the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to the General menu. Scroll down and select Transfer or Reset iPhone.



Tap the Reset option from the bottom. Choose Reset Network Settings. Enter your device passcode and screen time passcode (if necessary) for authentication. Finally, hit Reset Network Settings.





Once the reset is complete, your network settings will be restored to their default configurations. Connect your device to a stable network and try installing the stock Apple app again.

Sadly, there’s only so much we can do on our own. But don’t give up hope yet. You can try contacting Apple Customer Support and seek expert assistance. The trained executives will handle this issue professionally and provide you with a resolution as soon as possible.

Takeaway!

It can be frustrating to encounter difficulties while trying to install stock Apple apps on your iPhone. However, by following the troubleshooting steps outlined in this article, you should be able to resolve the issue and get your apps up and running smoothly.