macOS: Don’t Forget to Uninstall CrashPlan Home

August 22, 2017 was the last day that new CrashPlan for Home subscriptions were sold, and October 23, 2018 is the last day it is usable at all (even for peer-to-peer backups). Here’s how to uninstall CrashPlan Home.

Uninstall CrashPlan Home

There’s more to uninstalling CrashPlan than just deleting the app. It has its own uninstaller, which is much better to use. To find the uninstaller:

Open Finder . Press Command + Shift + G . In the dialog box that appears, copy and paste the following. If CrashPlan is installed for everyone: /Library/Application Support/CrashPlan/Uninstall.app . If CrashPlan is installed per user: ~/Library/Application Support/CrashPlan/Uninstall.app . Click Go . Double-click the Uninstall app in Finder, and follow the on-screen prompts.

For more information, CrashPlan has a page called Consumer Next Steps.

