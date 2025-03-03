To ensure you have complete control over your privacy, Apple allows you to see which apps are currently accessing your iPhone’s microphone right from the Control Center. But what if you were to discover that an unknown app is using the microphone? Could it be a rogue application that’s eavesdropping on your conversations or an unrelated system process? Here’s what this means and what you can do about it.

Why Is An Unknown App Using Microphone on My iPhone?

If you find an unknown app recently accessed your iPhone’s microphone, it may be a recently uninstalled app, and the orange indicator for it will go away after some time. However, If the issue persists, it could be due to temporary glitches in iOS or point toward a serious problem, such as a spyware infection.

What to Do if an Unknown App is Using Microphone on iPhone?

1. Check Microphone Permissions

Time needed: 1 minute Check your iPhone’s Privacy & Security settings for random apps that are accessing the microphone. If you find anything unfamiliar, disable it. Locate and open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and navigate to Privacy & Security.

Tap Microphone and check which apps have access to it. If you find any suspicious apps, turn off the toggle next to them.



2. Force Restart Your iPhone

In some cases, apps and system processes can appear as unknown due to glitches in iOS. The orange microphone indicator for such apps and processes should go away after you force restart your iPhone.

Press and release the volume up button. Press and release the volume down button. Then, press and keep holding the side button. Release the side button after the screen lights up.





3. Uninstall Sideloaded Apps/Tweaks

If you frequently sideload apps or install jailbreak tweaks on your iPhone, it’s possible that you may have contracted malware that is accessing the microphone without your consent. If you want to prevent this, uninstall them from your iPhone. Open the App library and look for any sideloaded apps and tweaks. When you locate the app or tweak, tap and hold its icon and tap Delete App to get rid of it.

4. Delete Device Management Profiles

Some device management profiles can grant additional permissions to apps, allowing them to access the microphone. Check your iPhone for any unknown profiles and remove them.

Locate and open the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to General and tap on VPN & Device Management.



Select the profile you want to delete and tap Remove Profile.



Enter the iPhone’s Passcode and hit Remove to confirm the action.





Many times, software bugs can cause some system processes and apps to show up as unknown. You will be able to fix this by updating your iPhone to the most recent version of iOS with relevant bug fixes.

Locate and open the Settings app. Then, navigate to General.





Tap Software Update and wait for the iPhone to check for updates. If a new iOS update is available, hit Update Now (or Install Now).





6. Put Your iPhone in Lockdown Mode

If you still aren’t able the resolve the problem, your iPhone could be infected with spyware. In such cases, it can be a wise decision to put your iPhone in Lockdown Mode. This should block unauthorized access to the microphone and other data, giving you some time to contact Apple Support for further assistance.