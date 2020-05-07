In its most recent app update, version 8.8.0, UPS added Sign In with Apple for new and existing customers. Here’s how to start using it.
Update Notes
- Apple single sign-on is now available
- Landscape mode re-enabled for iPad
- Biometric login remains active until user manually logs out
- Ongoing enhancements to accessibility functionality
- General performance and bug fixes
How To Enable It
- If you already have a UPS account, log into the website.
- Find your profile name in the upper right corner. Click it, and select Profile Overview in the menu.
- Under My Information, click Change My Login Settings.
- You’ll see a section to manage your third-party connections, where you can click on Apple.
