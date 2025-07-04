How to Use Apple’s Migration Assistant | 2025 Guide to Transferring Data to a New Mac

Transferring data to a new Mac might sound like a hassle, but Apple’s Migration Assistant makes it surprisingly simple. Whether you’re upgrading from an older Mac, restoring from a Time Machine backup, or even switching from a Windows PC, this built-in tool does the heavy lifting for you.

As of July 2025, Migration Assistant works seamlessly across macOS Sequoia, Sonoma, and Monterey, and supports both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs. Here’s everything you need to know to get started.

How to Use Migration Assistant on Mac

Apple’s Migration Assistant transfers user accounts, apps, documents, settings, and more. Here’s how to use it in different scenarios:

1. Mac to Mac (Wired or Wireless)

Before first boot (recommended for clean transfers):

Start your new Mac and proceed until you reach the Transfer Information screen. Choose From a Mac, Time Machine backup, or startup disk. On your old Mac, open Migration Assistant (Applications > Utilities). Select To another Mac and follow the prompts.

After setup (manual launch):

Open Migration Assistant on both Macs. Authenticate with your admin password when prompted. Choose what you want to transfer: user accounts, applications, system & network settings, etc.

Wireless works fine for small transfers, but Thunderbolt or Ethernet is faster for large files.

2. Time Machine Backup to Mac

Connect your Time Machine drive to your new Mac. Start the Mac and go through setup. When asked how to transfer data, select From a Time Machine backup. Choose the backup, select the items to restore, and begin the transfer.

3. Windows PC to Mac (via Migration Assistant for Windows)

Apple provides a Migration Assistant for Windows (free download from Apple.com). Here’s how to use it:

Download and install Migration Assistant for Windows on your PC. Connect both computers to the same Wi-Fi network (or use Ethernet). Open Migration Assistant on your new Mac during setup or afterward. Choose “From a Windows PC” and follow the instructions to pair the devices and select data to transfer.

What can be transferred: Contacts, emails, calendars, documents, media, browser bookmarks, and more.

How Long Does It Take?

The time varies:

Small transfers (10–20GB): ~15–30 minutes

Larger migrations (100GB+): 1–3 hours or more

Wired transfers are significantly faster than wireless ones.

Tips for a Smooth Transfer

To avoid delays or errors, here are a few tips:

Plug in both computers so they don’t sleep or run out of power.

so they don’t sleep or run out of power. Update macOS and Windows to the latest available version.

to the latest available version. Back up your data just in case anything goes wrong.

just in case anything goes wrong. Disable FileVault temporarily if you’re having issues with access or speed.

temporarily if you’re having issues with access or speed. Use a wired connection (Thunderbolt or Ethernet) if migrating large files.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you use Apple Migration Assistant after setup? Yes! Just open Migration Assistant from Applications > Utilities on your Mac. You can run it anytime after setup to transfer additional data. Can I choose which files to transfer with Migration Assistant? Absolutely. Migration Assistant lets you pick what to move, from full user accounts to just documents, apps, or settings. How long should the Apple Migration Assistant take? Transfer time depends on the size of your data and connection type. A 100GB migration over Wi-Fi may take 2–3 hours, while Thunderbolt can cut that down to under an hour. How does Migration Helper work in Mac? Migration Helper is a system-level process that runs behind the scenes during the transfer. It ensures user permissions, settings, and files are moved properly and securely. Does the Mac Migration Assistant transfer everything? Almost everything: user files, apps, documents, settings, and network preferences. System files and certain app licenses may not transfer automatically.

Summary

Apple Migration Assistant helps transfer data from Macs, PCs, or backups Works with macOS Sequoia, Sonoma, and Monterey Can be used during setup or anytime after Transfers include files, apps, settings, and accounts Wired transfers are faster and more reliable Compatible with Apple Silicon and Intel Macs

Conclusion

Upgrading to a new Mac? Apple’s Migration Assistant makes it easy, even if you’re coming from a PC. Whether you’re restoring from Time Machine, going Mac-to-Mac, or moving from Windows, the process is clean, secure, and beginner-friendly. With just a few clicks, your new Mac will feel like home.

If you need a hand, Apple’s built-in prompts and official Migration Assistant support page are always just a click away.