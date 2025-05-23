How to Use a Controller to Play Fortnite on iPhone

Good news, loopers: Fortnite is back on the US App Store! You can finally crank 90s on your iPhone wherever you go. Touch controls work fine, sure, but let’s be honest, building and aiming with on-screen buttons is a hassle. If you’d rather plug in a controller and play like you do on a console, you’re in luck. The new iOS version of Fortnite supports external controllers. Here’s how to set it up!

How To Connect a Controller to Play Fortnite on iPhone

Time needed: 5 minutes Follow these steps on your device—they’ll stay the same for iPad as well: Turn on your controller. For PlayStation, hold the PS + Share buttons until the light starts flashing. For Xbox, hold the Pairing button until the Xbox button blinks. And for other controllers, just refer to the manufacturer’s pairing instructions. Open your iPhone’s Settings app. Tap Bluetooth and make sure it’s turned on. Under Other Devices, wait for your controller to show up (e.g., “DUALSHOCK 4,” “Xbox Wireless Controller”). Tap the controller name to pair it. Once connected, the light on your controller should stop flashing. Launch Fortnite and start playing. The game will detect the controller automatically.

What To Do if You Can’t Connect Your Controller to Your iPhone

1. Make Sure the Controller Is Fully Supported

Not all Bluetooth controllers work on iOS. Some third-party models don’t send proper input signals, which Fortnite may fail to recognize. iOS officially supports controllers like the PS5 DualSense, PS4 DualShock 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth.

Check Apple’s list of supported controllers: Apple Support – Game Controllers. Avoid older Xbox 360 and non-Bluetooth Xbox One controllers. Try a known working model like a DualShock 4 or Xbox Series X controller.

2. Forget and Reconnect the Controller

Bluetooth pairing can drop when switching devices. If Fortnite suddenly stops recognizing your controller, re-pairing refreshes the handshake and restores full input functionality.

Open Settings > Bluetooth. Tap the information icon (i) next to your controller.

Tap Forget This Device. Restart your iPhone. Put the controller in pairing mode and connect again.

3. Enable “Controller” in Fortnite Settings

Sometimes Fortnite won’t detect a controller unless you manually toggle input settings. The input mode must switch from “Touch” to “Controller” for full support.

Launch Fortnite on iPhone. Go to the gear icon > Controller Options. Scroll to Input and make sure Auto-Switch Input is enabled. Test if movement and buttons now respond properly.

Older firmware may lack controller optimizations or miss Fortnite patches. Keeping both your device and the app updated ensures you have the latest input drivers and bug fixes.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If an update is available, tap Download and Install.

Then open the App Store, tap your profile, and check if Fortnite needs updating.

5. Reset Network and Bluetooth Settings

If your controller still won’t stay connected, it might be due to corrupted Bluetooth or network preferences. A reset clears cached pairing and reinitializes system-level connections.

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Reset > Reset Network Settings.

Re-pair your controller and test Fortnite again.

If none of these fixes work, you might be dealing with a hardware issue. Reach out to Apple Support or the manufacturer of your controller for further troubleshooting or warranty help.

If none of these fixes work, you might be dealing with a hardware issue. Reach out to Apple Support or the manufacturer of your controller for further troubleshooting or warranty help.