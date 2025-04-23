How to Use the New Edits App on iPhone

Announced in January, Meta has finally launched the Edits app for iOS and Android users. This mobile-first video editing suite is a powerful alternative for short-form creators who loathe the paywalls that come with CapCut. Let’s take a closer look at its features and learn how to set it up on your iPhone.

What is Instagram’s new Edits App?

Edits is an Instagram-linked video editing app designed to fill the void left behind by the removal of the ByteDance-owned CapCut app. Earlier this year, CapCut and TikTok were removed from the App Store. While TikTok has returned with a foggy future, CapCut is still missing.

It’s worth knowing that Edits is not just a mobile video editor. Rather, Meta has packed ideation, analytics, and project management tools into a single app.

Designed for creators, Edits is available to download and use for free on the App Store. You can also use Edits with Facebook and other social media apps like TikTok.

Top Features of Edits App

Credits: Meta

Meta’s new video editing app aims to support all your video creation needs in one place. Rather than using multiple apps that complicate the workflow, the Edits app serves as a dedicated space packed with powerful content creation tools.

Here are some key features:

Full Content Creation: Track your ideas, manage projects, edit videos, and export watermark-free content without leaving the app.

Track your ideas, manage projects, edit videos, and export watermark-free content without leaving the app. Powerful Editing Tools: A frame-accurate timeline, AI-powered animation, and built-in tools to add captions, stickers, overlays, voiceovers, and more.

A frame-accurate timeline, AI-powered animation, and built-in tools to add captions, stickers, overlays, voiceovers, and more. Longer Video: The Edits app provides a high-quality camera that lets you record videos up to 10 minutes long. It’s worth knowing that the Instagram app limits video length to just three minutes, though you can upload longer clips.

The Edits app provides a high-quality camera that lets you record videos up to 10 minutes long. It’s worth knowing that the Instagram app limits video length to just three minutes, though you can upload longer clips. Reels Trends: Use the Inspiration feed to discover Reels with trending audio.

Use the Inspiration feed to discover Reels with trending audio. Project Management: Keep all projects in one place and manage them with ease.

Keep all projects in one place and manage them with ease. Optimize Content: Get data-driven performance insights to see what’s working for you.

How to Set Up the Edits App on iPhone

Time needed: 3 minutes As long as you have an Instagram account, it’s pretty straightforward to get the Edits app on your iPhone. Here’s what you need to do: Head to the App Store. Search for and download the Edits app. When you open the Edits app, it will ask you to link it to your Instagram account. Tap your account and hit the Join Edits button that appears. Edits will now ask for your permission to send notifications.

How to Use the Instagram Edits App on iOS

The app has a minimalist, navigable interface. You can use the bottom toolbar to navigate between different sections of the app.

Here’s how to get started:

On the bottom left, you have the Ideas tab, which lets you keep track of all ideas in one place. You can jot down ideas for new videos, add notes to your saved reels, or access your saved collections.

The next is the Inspiration feed, which shows Reels with trending audio. You can tap “Use audio” to create a reel, save it for later, or tap the note icon to jot down your next idea.

Then comes the Project tab, where you can organize and manage multiple projects. This makes it easier to pick up exactly where you left off. To create a new project, tap the “+” icon. Next, select your photos and tap Add. You will now see options to choose resolution, FPS, add music, text, captions, add a green screen, sound FX, or any other effects. You can also use AI to transform static images into eye-catching videos.

The frame-accurate Timeline lets you arrange and fine-tune clips with precision, making the editing process more streamlined and smoother. To record videos directly from the app, tap the Camera icon at the bottom. It lets you record videos of up to 10 minutes and publish them in enhanced video quality. You can also access the most-used reels creation features like touch-up, timer, countdown, green screen, and music catalog.

Once you’re done with a project or recording video, hit the Export button to save it to your camera roll. You’ll also see options to share it on Instagram or Facebook.

The rightmost icon on the bottom shows your Insights, such as like rate, average watch time, skip rate, and more.

In my testing, I found the editing tools are pretty much similar to Instagram’s built-in video editor. Apart from the basic editing tools, there are a few additions like an AI tool to animate subjects, a cutout tool, and a green screen. However, the AI Animation is sort of slow at the moment.

Edits App Upcoming Features

Currently, the Edits app appears to be a basic video editor, even if it is geared towards content creators. Instagram Head Adam Mosseri said they are already working to add more top-requested features down the line.

Here are some of the highlights coming soon to the app:

Keyframes : Users will be able to pinpoint exact moments to precisely animate the position, rotation, and scale of their clips.

: Users will be able to pinpoint exact moments to precisely animate the position, rotation, and scale of their clips. Modify : Use AI to quickly change the look and feel of your videos.

: Use AI to quickly change the look and feel of your videos. Collaborations: Share drafts with friends, brands, and creators to make videos together.

Share drafts with friends, brands, and creators to make videos together. Enhanced Creativity options: More fonts, text animations, voice effects, transitions, sound effects, filters, and music, including royalty-free options.

With Instagram Reels taking the spotlight, it’s a smart move to launch a dedicated editing app. Whether you’re a content creator, a rising influencer, or someone who loves making videos for fun, you’ll find the Edits app quite useful. I’m not an influencer, but I absolutely appreciate the Ideation and Inspiration features.