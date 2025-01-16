How to Use the Viral TikTok Photo Editing Hack on iPhone

Content creators are always coming up with creative hacks for content creation. From adding auto-captions to using quirky tricks like lipstick for grabbing attention or swirling ice for an ASMR effect, they know how to keep things interesting. And now, a new viral photo editing hack is blowing up on TikTok. It isn’t professional-level, and graphic designers might roll their eyes, but who cares? You’re not trying to be a pro.

If you want an easy way to give your photos some flair, here’s a how to use it.

What is the TikTok Photo Editing Hack?

If you’re reading this in early 2025, you’ve probably seen the viral TikTok photo editing hack everyone’s talking about. It’s simple: you adjust your photo settings by tweaking sliders like brightness and contrast to create a sun-kissed, golden-hour effect. It’s perfect for vacation photos, especially as the gloomy season sets in, this hack helps you nail the perfect exposure even in tricky lighting. With 20 million views, 3 million likes, and 740,000 saves, it’s clear people love how easy it is. Don’t worry—pro photographers won’t judge!

How to Do the TikTok Photo Editing Hack