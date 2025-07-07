Visual Lookup: The Google Lens Alternative for iPhone | 2025 Guide

iPhones don’t come with Google Lens built-in, but they do have powerful visual search tools of their own. With Visual Lookup and Live Text, Apple gives you the ability to identify objects, copy text, translate signs, and much more, right from your camera or photos. These tools are built into iOS and work across Photos, Safari, Messages, and the Camera app.

Apple’s Alternative to Google Lens

The following steps will walk you through Apple’s built-in tools that act like Google Lens, available in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and earlier versions going back to iOS 15.

Step 1: What Is Visual Lookup

Visual Lookup uses Apple’s on-device intelligence to identify a wide variety of content in your photos.

It can recognize:

Animals (like dog breeds or insects)

Plants and flowers

Art, statues, and books

Landmarks and locations

Symbols, signs, and more

Look for a sparkle icon on the info (ⓘ) button or swipe up on a photo to see if Visual Lookup is available.

Step 2: Use Visual Lookup to Identify Objects

Open the Photos app. Select a picture that shows an object, animal, or place. Swipe up or tap the info (ⓘ) icon. If you see “Look Up,” tap it to view identification results and related web content.

Example: Tap a photo of a leaf, and you might see the plant species, Wikipedia link, and care instructions.

Step 3: Use Live Text to Copy or Translate Text from Images

Live Text turns your iPhone into a real-time scanner for words, numbers, and signs.

Open a photo with text, or open the Camera and point at some writing. Tap and hold any word or number. Choose from quick actions like: Copy

Translate

Call (if it’s a phone number)

(if it’s a phone number) Navigate (for addresses)

Example: Scan a restaurant menu, translate it, and copy the dish name into Notes, no typing required.

Step 4: Try Visual Lookup in Safari and Messages

Visual intelligence also works outside the Photos app.

In Safari : Long-press any image > Tap Look Up .

: Long-press any image > Tap . In Messages: Tap an image > Swipe up or tap info to activate Visual Lookup.

These options work for shared photos, web pages, and even screenshots.

Step 5: How to Use Google Lens on iPhone

Prefer Google Lens? You can still use it:

Download the Google app or Google Photos. Tap the camera icon to open Google Lens. Point, tap, and explore results just like you would on Android.

Pro tip: You can add a shortcut to Google Lens right on your iPhone’s Home Screen using the Shortcuts app or Widget.

Tips for Using Visual Lookup and Live Text

Use bright, clear photos for better recognition.

for better recognition. Look for the sparkle icon , that’s your signal Visual Lookup is available.

, that’s your signal Visual Lookup is available. Try Live Text in real time with the Camera app (point, hold, tap).

with the Camera app (point, hold, tap). Works offline for some languages, but the internet enhances results.

for some languages, but the internet enhances results. Combine with Siri or Shortcuts for quick visual tasks like translating or copying addresses into Maps.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there any feature like Google Lens on iPhones? Yes! Visual Lookup and Live Text are Apple’s equivalents, built into iOS and iPadOS. What can Visual Lookup do? It identifies animals, plants, books, landmarks, and symbols in your photos or from the web. What can Live Text do? It recognizes text in images so you can copy, translate, call, search, or interact with it instantly. How do I visual search on iPhone? Open a photo > Tap the ⓘ or swipe up > Tap “Look Up” to get AI-powered results. Is there a better app than Google Lens? Apple’s tools are more private, built-in, and system-wide, but Google Lens still excels at shopping and barcode scans. You can use both depending on your needs. Does it work on older iPhones? Yes, but Visual Lookup and Live Text require A12 Bionic chip or newer. That includes iPhone XR, XS, iPhone SE (2nd gen), and later.

Summary

Apple’s Visual Lookup and Live Text work like Google Lens. Use them in Photos, Safari, Camera, and Messages. Look for the sparkle icon or tap and hold text. Google Lens still works on iPhone via the Google app. Both tools offer smart ways to interact with the world around you.

Conclusion

You don’t need to install extra apps to enjoy visual search on your iPhone. With Apple’s Visual Lookup and Live Text, you can identify plants, decode signs, translate menus, and copy notes in just a few taps. It’s fast, secure, and built right into iOS.

If you’re looking to go even further, try combining these tools with Siri Shortcuts, iCloud Notes, or Spotlight search for a smart, seamless Apple experience.