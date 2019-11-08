How to Use the Brand New VSCO Snapchat Lens

Andrew Orr

Today VSCO announced the launch of a VSCO Snapchat lens called Analog. It gives people a chance to unleash their creativity with artful visual effects. Here’s how to use it.

VSCO Snapchat Lens

  1. Open Snapchat.
  2. On the bottom of the screen to the left of the camera button, tap the smiley face.
  3. Next, tap Explore and type VSCO, then find Analog.
  4. Or, just tap this link and take a photo of it with Snapchat.

screenshots of the new VSCO snapchat lens called analog.

The lens is available to use from November 8 to December 8. It’s made up of two aspects:

  • Film creates light leaks, glares, and distortions that can occur on real film.
  • Prism creates a refracted, double effect.

You can use filters individually or combine them, and it works on photos and videos. You’ll find filters on the right-hand side of the screen when the VSCO Snapchat lens is active.

