How to Use the Brand New VSCO Snapchat Lens

Today VSCO announced the launch of a VSCO Snapchat lens called Analog. It gives people a chance to unleash their creativity with artful visual effects. Here’s how to use it.

VSCO Snapchat Lens

Open Snapchat . On the bottom of the screen to the left of the camera button, tap the smiley face . Next, tap Explore and type VSCO, then find Analog . Or, just tap this link and take a photo of it with Snapchat.

The lens is available to use from November 8 to December 8. It’s made up of two aspects:

Film creates light leaks, glares, and distortions that can occur on real film.

creates light leaks, glares, and distortions that can occur on real film. Prism creates a refracted, double effect.

You can use filters individually or combine them, and it works on photos and videos. You’ll find filters on the right-hand side of the screen when the VSCO Snapchat lens is active.

