This Sunday is no ordinary Sunday – it’s Super Bowl Sunday 2021. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will lead their respective teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, in their quest for the title. Obviously, this year we can’t have Super Bowl watch parties like you might do ordinarily. However, there are plenty of ways to follow the action and watch with others from the safety of your own home.

Watch Super Bowl 2021 via NFL App and Game Pass

In the U.S., the game is shown live on CBS Sports and ESPN Deportes. The CBS stream is available via Hulu Plus. (Apparently, there is something called the Puppy Bowl also on Hulu if you’re not into sports…)

The NFL App is available through the App Store. There are versions for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. As well as streaming the Super Bowl, the app offers scoring information, in-game highlights, and drive charts. Again, what’s on offer may depend on where you are, so it’s worth checking before paying for anything else.

There is also the NFL Game Pass. There are different offers depending on where you are. For example, in the U.S. you can get a seven-day free trial and watch the game that way. In the UK, there’s a £7.99 offer.

Watch Super Bowl 2021 With Friends and Family

Of course, watching the Super Bowl is as much about the people you watch it with as the game itself. In these socially distanced times, there are a few ways to do this.

Group Face Time

If the people you want to watch with all have Apple devices, Group Face Time might be the option for you. You can have up to 32 people on one call. Video call users need an iPhone 6s, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4, iPad (5th generation), or iPod touch (7th generation) or later running at least iOS or iPad OS 12.1.4. Anyone with an older iPhone, iPad, or Pod touch that supports iOS 12.1.4 can join as an audio participant.

Zoom

Almost everyone is using it already, and if you have a paid plan you will not get cut off after forty minutes, as happens with a free plan. It works across multiple platforms too.

Teleparty

A nice recommendation, courtesy of CNet, is Teleparty (formerly known as Netflix Party). It’s a browser extension that works with the Chrome, Edge, and Opera browsers (not Safari), and allows up to 50 people to watch video that is streaming together. There can be a live chat too, and it is compatible with the Hulu Plus stream. If you head over to https://www.netflixparty.com you will be guided through installation steps