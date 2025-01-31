What is AuthKitUIService on iPhone? What You Need to Know

Wondering what AuthKitUIService is and why it consumes resources on your iPhone? Considering the age of the internet we currently live in, it’s normal to feel skeptical about random apps and processes that appear. However, not everything is a scam or a security threat, even if it seems like it. Below, I explain what AuthKitUIService is, what it does, and what you can do to protect your device.

What is AuthKitUIService?

To keep it short, AuthKitUIService is essentially an app that allows third-party applications to use authentication methods such as Touch ID and Face ID. This is according to users on both Reddit and the Apple Support community forums. Basically, it allows apps to create sign-in screens for your device. You can learn more about an AuthKit here.

Photo Credit: User DabbaDabbaDoooo

While there are some users who swear up and down that this app is someone attempting to hack you and/or steal or view your data, this is likely not the case. However, if you truly feel that someone is spying on you or that you are under a security threat, options are available.

Can You Tell if Someone is Remotely Accessing Your iPhone?

While it’s highly unlikely AuthKitUIService is tracking your PII, there are signs you can be on the lookout for if something is. Looking out for unfamiliar apps is definitely the right start, so there are certainly no issues having suspicions about something you have never seen before.

If you think the AuthKit app is on your iPhone and it shouldn’t be, you can run a Safety Check if you’re using iOS 16 or later. There are other signs you can look out for if you suspect foul play on your device, including suspicious data usage, your device running warmer than usual, or a typical battery drain. You can also learn more through this article.

You can also speak with Apple Support if you notice suspicious activities on your device. While I can’t promise that your device is completely free of suspicious activity, I can say with certainty that AuthKitUIService is an unlikely culprit.

If you really feel like something is amiss on your device, you could remove all third-party apps from your iPhone. You can even go the distance and perform a factory reset. Personally, I don’t think you need to do either of these things just because you saw the AuthKit app on your phone, but I want you to be aware that you do have options.