When Is iOS 18.5 Coming Out?

We’re about to see a new stable release soon: iOS 18.5. After about a month of beta testing, the software is almost ready for public release. So now, the question on everyone’s mind is “When exactly is iOS 18.5 coming out?” Here’s the breakdown of what to expect and how to prepare.

iOS 18.5 Release Timeline

Apple released iOS 18.5 Beta 1 on April 2, followed by subsequent betas on April 14 (Beta 2), April 21 (Beta 3), and April 26 (Beta 4). The latest beta carries the build number 22F5068a. The key detail here is the “a” suffix, which Apple typically uses to mark the final beta before the Release Candidate (RC) version.

The RC build is expected in early May, possibly May 5. Once the RC is out, Apple usually ships the public version the following week. That puts the expected public release between May 12 and May 19. This timing matches previous mid-cycle iOS releases:

iOS 17.5: May 13, 2024 (Monday)

iOS 16.5: May 18, 2023 (Thursday)

May 18, 2023 (Thursday) iOS 15.5: May 16, 2022 (Monday)

Apple often chooses Mondays for iOS launches, so May 12 is the most likely release date.

iOS 18.5 isn’t packed with major features, but it still brings meaningful improvements. Apple is saving the big updates for iOS 19, which you’ll hear about at WWDC on June 9, 2025. Still, you’ll notice some important changes in this version.

It fixes bugs, boosts security, and refines the Mail app. You’ll also get a clearer view of your AppleCare coverage right in Settings. If your device struggles with battery life, performance glitches, or a buggy interface, updating to iOS 18.5 is a smart move.

What’s New in iOS 18.5?

This version focuses on refinements more than features. Here are the confirmed changes:

1. Mail App Improvements

You can now disable contact photos directly in the Mail app via the three-dot menu. The “All Mail” view is now a permanent tab, making it more accessible compared to the previous swipe-to-reveal layout.

2. AppleCare in Settings

iOS 18.5 surfaces AppleCare warranty details more prominently in the Settings app, so you can check your device coverage faster.

Other updates may be revealed at launch, but don’t expect big surprises.

Device Compatibility

iOS 18.5 supports all devices that run iOS 18. This includes:

iPhone 16 series (16e, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max) iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max iPhone XS, XS Max, XR iPhone SE (2nd gen and newer)

If you’re running the iOS 18.5 RC as a beta tester, you won’t get the public release because they’re the same build. If you want the public version instead, deselect beta updates now, and you’ll receive the public rollout next week.

Time needed: 1 minute Back up your iPhone using iCloud or Finder/iTunes before updating, make sure you have at least 50% battery or connect to a charger, and use Wi-Fi for a faster and more stable download. Then, follow these steps: Open the Settings app and tap General. Tap Software Update. If an update is available, tap Update Now.



Once 18.5 rolls out, Apple will start seeding iOS 18.6 betas, another minor update likely focused on stability. But the main focus will shift to iOS 19, which will enter beta for developers right after WWDC.