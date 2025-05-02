Why Does iOS Take Up So Much Storage? Here’s How to Reduce It!

Did you just check your iPhone storage and find that iOS is taking up the most space? This can slow down your device and leave less room for your apps, photos, and files. Unlike things you can easily delete, this large chunk of storage can’t be cleared with a tap. Since there’s no one-click fix, it requires a bit of manual work. In this guide, we’ll discuss why iOS takes up so much space and how to reclaim it.

5 Reasons Why iOS Takes So Much Space

1. System Data

It is a section in iPhone storage that contains various system-related files that don’t fall into the bracket of predefined categories like apps, documents, or media. This includes cache files, update files, logs, and other temporary information. System Data also contains non-removable items like fonts, dictionaries, local keychain data, Siri voices, CloudKit Database, and more.

Apple’s iOS also stores core services, drivers, frameworks, and other essential files required by the operating system to function. These files ensure smooth performance, security, and device compatibility. Also, when you update iOS, your iPhone creates temporary files. If the update fails, these files remain on your device and take up precious storage space.

3. Pre-Installed Apps

iOS not only stores core system files but also takes up space for Apple apps like Photos, Wallet, Safari, Mail, Messages, Keynote, and more. While some apps can be deleted, others remain mandatory and contribute to the storage footprint.

4. Backups and iCloud Sync Data

If iCloud or local backups are in use, iOS may take up extra storage for temporary files or residual data.

5. Cached Files From Apps and Browsers

The iPhone also stores frequently used data like images, scripts, and other temporary files to speed up the loading times of your apps and websites. These cached files don’t clear out automatically and can build up over time, especially in browsers and social media platforms.

How to Clear iPhone System Data to Free Up Storage

1. Clear App Cache

Clear your cache at regular intervals to boost browsing speed and enjoy a smooth app performance. It will also help reduce the ever-growing system data on your iPhone. Some apps allow you to delete the cache right from the settings. If an app doesn’t offer this option, you can offload the app or delete it entirely to clear stored files.

Time needed: 6 minutes To show you how it works, we’ve mentioned how to clear the cache of the Spotify app. Open the Spotify app and tap your Profile icon from the top left. Tap Settings and Privacy. Choose Data-saving and offline. Scroll down to the bottom and hit the Clear Cache button.

2. Clear Browsing History and Website Data

Delete your browsing history and website data routinely to prevent system data from taking up a lot of unnecessary space. Your saved history may help you save time accessing your frequently visited websites, but you shouldn’t store it for too long.

If you ask me, I prefer to delete my browsing history after 15 to 20 days. It not only improves the browser’s performance but also guards my privacy.

Here’s how to clear history on Safari and Chrome:

For Safari, go to Settings > Apps > Safari> Clear History and Website Data. Here, choose a timeframe and tap Clear History to confirm your decision.

For Google Chrome, open the app, tap the three-dot icon at the bottom, and choose History. Tap Delete Browsing Data, choose the time range, and hit Delete Data to confirm the action.



3. Delete Older Message Attachments

You should also check and remove larger message attachments you don’t need. Otherwise, they will continue to waste space on your device. Thankfully, Apple offers a simple way to track your message attachments and remove them with ease.

Visit Settings > General > iPhone Storage. Scroll down and tap on Messages. If you don’t see it, tap Show All. Under the Documents section, you should see different categories like Top Conversations, Photos, and Videos. Review large attachments and then delete the ones you don’t need.



You can also choose to auto-delete messages after 30 days or 1 year, rather than keeping them forever. Go to Settings > Apps > Messages > Keep Messages and choose a suitable option.

4. Offload Unused Apps

Rather than deleting the apps altogether, iOS also lets you offload them to free up some additional storage. When you offload an app, iOS will remove it from your device while keeping its data intact. This is helpful for apps you rarely use but don’t wish to wipe off their settings or progress.

Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. Scroll down to find the app you wish to offload. Tap it and hit the Offload App button. Again, tap Offload App to confirm your decision.



You can also allow iOS to offload unused apps automatically. To do this, go to Settings > Apps > App Store and enable the Offload Unused Apps option.

5. Delete Older Backups

Your iPhone also stores older iCloud backups, which can hog a lot of space on your device. If you no longer need certain backups, delete them to reduce system data.

Navigate to Settings > [Your Name] Tap iCloud and choose Storage or Manage Storage. Tap Backups, select the backup you don’t need, and delete it.



If you notice your iPhone storage is mostly occupied by iOS, try updating the software. Apple often releases software updates with optimizations that reduce system storage usage and also clear out unnecessary files.

Open Settings > General > Software Update. If a recent iOS version is available, download and install it.



7. Backup and Restore your iPhone (Last Resort)

If none of the above steps work, I would recommend a factory reset. I know it’s a big step, but it is often the most effective way to clear bloated system data and give it a clean state.

Before you begin, make sure to back up your iPhone to avoid any data loss. Once done, follow the steps below: